R Madhavan: The Actor with the Midas Touch - From Box Office Gold To OTT Success

A
look
at
multi-hyphenate
actor
R
Madhavan's
filmography,
and
you'd
know
how
the
actor
has
never
delivered
a
flop,
making
him
a
star
with
an
enviable
success
history.
Madhavan,
fondly
called
Maddy,
wowed
audience
right
from
his
popular
film
'Rehnaa
Hai
Terre
Dil
Mein'.
He
continued
to
charm
his
audience
by
delivering
hits
such
as
'3
Idiots',
'Tanu
Weds
Manu',
'Tanu
Weds
Manu
Returns',
'Guru',
'Rocketry:
The
Nambi
Effect',
'Dhokha:
Round
D
Corner',
and
with
the
success
of
his
recent
film
'Shaitaan',
the
actor
proved
that
every
time
he
touches
any
project,
it
turns
into
a
box
office
gold.
Maddy's
OTT
journey
is
nothing
short
of
spectacular
as
well.
His
successful
OTT
stint
with
projects
such
as
'Breathe',
'Decoupled'
and
critically
acclaimed
'The
Railway
Men'
made
his
filmography
so
impeccable
that
he
has
become
filmmakers'
first
choice
to
cast
in
any
sort
of
genres.
While
audience
has
always
showered
Maddy
with
love,
critics
have
also
spoken
about
how
Maddy
is
the
most
dependable
actor.
Trade
analyst
Joginder
Tuteja,
while
speaking
about
Maddy's
illustrious
career,
dished
the
reason
behind
why
the
actor
is
the
man
with
the
Midas
touch.
"It's
actually
amazing
to
see
how
Madhavan
has
been
really
taking
his
career
forward.
In
his
career,
he
has
never
ever
stuck
to
one
image,
and
that's
the
best
part.
Be
it
'Saala
Khadoos',
'Rang
De
Basanti',
'3
Idiots'
or
his
recent
release
'Shaitaan',
Maddy
is
someone
who
has
not
been
fixated
with
a
genre
or
with
the
industry
or
with
the
medium.
And
that's
the
reason
why
he
has
been
successful
all
this
while.
He
has
been
very
integral
to
the
industry.
He's
a
complete
actor,
director
and
producer,
and
someone
who
is
creatively
involved.
It
is
actors
like
him,
who
are
also
stars,
who
go
on
to
have
a
really
long
career.
So,
while
we
are
talking
about
him
right
now,
I
am
very
sure
that
we
will
be
talking
about
him
even
after
30
years
from
now," he
said.
Meanwhile,
Maddy
is
ruling
the
theatres
with
his
baddie
avatar
in
'Shaitaan'.
The
film
has
earned
over
Rs
150
crore
at
the
box
office.
Story first published: Friday, March 29, 2024, 17:10 [IST]