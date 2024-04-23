Radhika Madan Gets Candid About Her Dream To Work With SRK: I’m An Ardent Fan & I Can’t Wait For It To Happen

Every
actor,
whether
aspiring
or
established
in
the
entertainment
industry,
harbours
a
dream
of
sharing
the
screen
with
the
legendary
Shah
Rukh
Khan.
Recently,
actress
Radhika
Madan
candidly
revealed
her
admiration
and
dream
of
working
alongside
the
iconic
actor.
The
actress
was
questioned
about
working
with
Shah
Rukh
Khan
at
the
Dish
TV
Smart+
services
launch.
Shah
Rukh
Khan
was
the
face
of
the
brand
in
the
yesteryears.
On
which
she
expressed,
"Oh
my
God,
it
would
be
a
dream
come
true
to
work
alongside
Shah
Rukh
Sir.
It
will
be
such
a
joy
just
to
be
in
the
same
frame
as
him.
I
am
an
ardent
fan
and
I
can't
wait
for
that
day
to
happen."
The
actress
also
opened
up
about
the
roles
that
attract
her,
"I
think
roles
which
scare
the
hell
out
of
me.
It
should
make
me
feel
that
I
can't
do
it.
It
needs
to
give
me
sleepless
nights
and
I
just
want
to
offer
a
different
character
to
the
audience
every
time
I
come
on
screen
with
different
stories,
not
the
same
character
wearing
different
clothes.
I
wouldn't
want
to
do
that
.Because
I
don't
enjoy
watching
that
as
an
audience
and
I
hope
I
am
able
to
offer
that
versatility
to
people
just
like
Dish
TV
Smart+
Services."
Just
like
Shah
Rukh
Khan,
Radhika
also
began
her
journey
in
the
entertainment
industry
with
a
Television
show.
The
actress
was
last
seen
in
Saas,
Bahu
Aur
Flamingo
and
Sajini
Shinde
Ka
Viral
Video.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 15:01 [IST]