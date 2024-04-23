Radhika Madan Gets Candid About Her Dream To Work With SRK: I’m An Ardent Fan & I Can’t Wait For It To Happen

Every actor, whether aspiring or established in the entertainment industry, harbours a dream of sharing the screen with the legendary Shah Rukh Khan. Recently, actress Radhika Madan candidly revealed her admiration and dream of working alongside the iconic actor.

The actress was questioned about working with Shah Rukh Khan at the Dish TV Smart+ services launch. Shah Rukh Khan was the face of the brand in the yesteryears. On which she expressed, "Oh my God, it would be a dream come true to work alongside Shah Rukh Sir. It will be such a joy just to be in the same frame as him. I am an ardent fan and I can't wait for that day to happen."

The actress also opened up about the roles that attract her, "I think roles which scare the hell out of me. It should make me feel that I can't do it. It needs to give me sleepless nights and I just want to offer a different character to the audience every time I come on screen with different stories, not the same character wearing different clothes. I wouldn't want to do that .Because I don't enjoy watching that as an audience and I hope I am able to offer that versatility to people just like Dish TV Smart+ Services."

Just like Shah Rukh Khan, Radhika also began her journey in the entertainment industry with a Television show. The actress was last seen in Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo and Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video.