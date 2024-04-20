Entertainment LIVE Updates: Rajkummar Rao Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumours; Salman Khan Jets Off To Dubai

Entertainment
LIVE
Updates:
As
the
week
ends,
we
are
about
to
present
to
you
the
latest
gossip
inside
Bollywood
to
make
your
Saturday
even
more
entertaining.
From
who
attended
what
party
last
night
to
who
addresses
what
spicy
rumour
about
themselves,
you
will
get
all
the
latest
entertainment
story
under
one
roof!
While
Salman
Khan
jetted
off
to
Dubai
post
firing
incident
to
start
the
shooting
in
June
for
his
upcoming
movie
Sikandar,
Rajkummar
Rao
finally
addressed
the
rumours
of
him
getting
plastic
surgery,
and
the
facts
might
surprise
fans.
Apr
20,
2024,
9:58
am
IST
ENT
LIVE
Updates:
Salman
Khan
Bajrangi
Bhaijaan
2
Is
On
The
Cards?
An
interesting
development
took
place
regarding
the
Bajrangi
Bhaijaan
2.
Telugu
producer,
KK
Radhamohan,
revealed
that
Vijayendra
Prasad,
who
penned
down
the
emotional
story
of
Bajrangi
Bhaijaan,
has
completed
the
scripting
of
part
2.
He
said,
“Once
Salman
listens
to
the
script
and
gives
his
nod,
the
filming
will
begin."
Apr
20,
2024,
9:37
am
IST
ENT
LIVE
Updates:
Salman
Khan
Jetted
Off
To
Dubai
Post
Firing
Incident
Salman
Khan
finally
stepped
out
of
his
home
in
his
bulletproof
SUV
that
he
bought
in
2023
for
his
safety
to
reach
to
the
airport
post
firing
incident.
The
actor
jetted
off
to
Dubai
to
attend
a
brand
opening
that
he
was
committed
to
before
the
incident.
The
actor
will
also
start
shooting
June
for
his
upcoming
release.
Talking
about
Salman,
a
source
close
to
the
family
added,
“It
is
good
that
Salman
had
no
shoot
planned
for
another
month,
so
there
is
time
to
plan
everything
in
detail
and
put
the
new
developments
in
consideration
as
well.
And
no
shoot
was
cancelled
or
postponed
because
of
the
incident.”
Apr
20,
2024,
9:32
am
IST
ENT
LIVE
Updates:
Rajkummar
Rao
Breaks
Silence
On
Plastic
Surgery
Rumours
Rajkummar
Rao
has
been
the
centre
of
attention
ever
since
people
started
speculating
of
him
getting
a
more
chiseled
jawline
than
he
used
to
have.
So,
did
he
get
a
plastic
surgery?
Well,
the
man
answer
it
himself.
In
a
recent
conversation,
Rajkummar
opened
up
and
cleared
all
the
rumours
and
addressed
that
this
is
not
at
all
plastic
surgery,
but
fillers.
He
said,
"My
chin
was
slightly
low.
I
used
a
little
bit
of
filler
and
I
actually
felt
the
difference."