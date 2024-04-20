Entertainment LIVE Updates: Rajkummar Rao Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumours; Salman Khan Jets Off To Dubai

Entertainment LIVE Updates: As the week ends, we are about to present to you the latest gossip inside Bollywood to make your Saturday even more entertaining. From who attended what party last night to who addresses what spicy rumour about themselves, you will get all the latest entertainment story under one roof!

While Salman Khan jetted off to Dubai post firing incident to start the shooting in June for his upcoming movie Sikandar, Rajkummar Rao finally addressed the rumours of him getting plastic surgery, and the facts might surprise fans.