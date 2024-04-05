Ramayan Update: Inception Fame Hans Zimmer To Debut In Bollywood, Joins AR Rahman In Ranbir Kapoor Starrer

Ramayan
To
Bring
Hans
Zimmer
&
AR
Rahman:
The
shooting
of
the
most
awaited
movie
of
Bollywood,
'Ramayan',
has
finally
started
shooting.
There
are
claims
confirming
that
two
legendary
award
winners,
Hans
Zimmer
and
AR
Rahman
are
coming
on
board
for
the
movie.
The
film
was
officially
announced
the
makers
on
April
17,
2024.
bringing
together
famed
B-town
actors
together
like
Ranbir
Kapoor,
Sia
Pallavi,
and
Sunny
Deol,
'Ramayan'
seems
to
be
a
legendary
movie
in
making.
If
reports
of
'Inception'
music
composer
Han
Zimmer's
coming
on
board
for
'Ramayan'
is
true
then
this
will
be
the
4
Grammy
winners
debut
in
the
Bollywood.
HANS
ZIMMER
&
AR
RAHMAN
COMES
ON
BOARD
FOR
RANBIR
KAPOOR
STARRER
'RAMAYAN'
The
reports
confirm
that
Hollywood's
famed
music
composer
Hanz
Zimmer
who
is
popularly
known
for
his
work
in
'Interstellar',
'Dune',
and
'Inception'
has
shaked
hands
with
Bollywood's
famed
composer
AR
Rahman.
The
source
reveals
to
Pinkvilla,
"Hans
Zimmer
is
gearing
up
to
make
his
debut
in
the
Indian
Film
Industry
with
Ramayana." Reportedly,
Hans
is
fascinated
by
the
vision
for
the
story
of
Lord
Ram.
He
has
therefore
said
yes
to
composing
the
"score
of"
'Ramayan'.
Since
AR
Rahman
was
already
revealed
to
being
in
work
with
'Ramayan'
makers,
the
source
says,
"It's
a
match
made
in
heaven.
Two
global
talents
are
set
to
team
up
for
the
present
India's
Story
to
the
World."
'RAMAYAN'
CAST
'Ramayan'
is
all
set
to
feature
all
the
famed
faces
from
Bollywood.
Starring
Ranbir
Kapoor
in
the
lead
role
as
Lord
Ram,
Sai
Pallavi
as
Sita,
and
Yash
as
Ravana.
The
movie
is
also
set
to
feature
Sunny
Deol,
Lara
Dutta,
Indira
Krishnan,
and
Sheeba
Chaddha.
MAKERS
OF
'RAMAYAN'
AIMS
TO
REPRESENT
MOVIE
GLOBALLY
As
per
the
outlet,
the
source
also
revealed
that
the
makers
want
to
represent
'Ramayan'
globally.
"Ramayana
is
truly
a
global
film
and
the
makers
are
attempting
to
represent
Indian
Cinema
at
a
global
level
with
the
epic," reported
the
source.
The
making
of
the
movie
took
years
for
visualizing
and
researching
the
concept.
There
are
talks
that
s
global
studio
will
com
on
board
for
the
International
release
of
the
movie.
