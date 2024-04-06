Ramayana Cast FEES: Ranbir Kapoor Gets HUGE Amount To Play Lord Ram? Check Out Sai Pallavi, Yash’s Salaries

Ramayana Cast Fees: Ramayana is currently the talk-of-the-town. Although the film is yet-to-be announced, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial has been grabbing headlines lately. Based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, the magnum opus stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash in the lead.

Ramayana Cast & Other Deets:

Ranbir Kapoor, popular South movie actress Sai Pallavi and KGF star Yash have come together for the highly-anticipated film. Ranbir essays the role of Lord Ram, while Pallavi and Yash will be seen as Sita and Ravan respectively.

Apart from them, Arun Govil (popularly known for playing Lord Ram in the iconic and most-loved mythological shows 'Ramayan') has been roped in to play Dashrath. As per reports, Lara Dutta will be seen as Kaikeyi, Ravi Dubey as Lakshamana, Sheeba Chadha as Manthara.

After much speculation, Ramayana went on floors earlier this week. According to reports, a massive set of Ayodhya worth Rs 11 crore has been built in the Film City. The movie will be made in 3 parts and is said to be mounted on a staggering multi-crore budget. Amidst the excitement, let's take a look at the whopping fees charged by its starcast.

Ramayana Cast Fees

Ranbir Kapoor Ramayana Salary

If the latest Koimoi report is to be believed, Ranbir Kapoor, whose last release Animal collected over Rs 900 crores worldwide, has allegedly charged Rs 75 crores for each part of the film. That means, he will be getting a whopping Rs 250 CRORES for the trilogy. Yes, you read that right!

It is being said RK has gotten a 200% hike in his paycheck from Brahmastra Part 1.

Sai Pallavi Ramayana Salary

Sai Pallavi, who will be seen opposite Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's Bollywood debut film, is getting paid around Rs 18-20 crores for the mythological trilogy. Her remuneration is much lower than the other two leads (Ranbir and Yash).

As per reports, she gets around Rs 6 crores for each film she signs in the South.

Yash Ramayana Salary

The report further suggests that Yash's fee is said to be around Rs 50 crores for each part and a total package of Rs 150 crores for the trilogy.

Ranbir's salary is 2400% higher than Sai Pallavi and her fee is only 6% of Yash's total paycheck for Ramayana. However, there is no official confirmation yet.

