Ramayana Cast FEES: Ranbir Kapoor Gets HUGE Amount To Play Lord Ram? Check Out Sai Pallavi, Yash’s Salaries

Ramayana
Cast
Fees:
Ramayana
is
currently
the
talk-of-the-town.
Although
the
film
is
yet-to-be
announced,
the
Nitesh
Tiwari
directorial
has
been
grabbing
headlines
lately.
Based
on
the
Hindu
epic
Ramayana,
the
magnum
opus
stars
Ranbir
Kapoor,
Sai
Pallavi
and
Yash
in
the
lead.
Ramayana
Cast
&
Other
Deets:
Ranbir
Kapoor,
popular
South
movie
actress
Sai
Pallavi
and
KGF
star
Yash
have
come
together
for
the
highly-anticipated
film.
Ranbir
essays
the
role
of
Lord
Ram,
while
Pallavi
and
Yash
will
be
seen
as
Sita
and
Ravan
respectively.
Apart
from
them,
Arun
Govil
(popularly
known
for
playing
Lord
Ram
in
the
iconic
and
most-loved
mythological
shows
'Ramayan')
has
been
roped
in
to
play
Dashrath.
As
per
reports,
Lara
Dutta
will
be
seen
as
Kaikeyi,
Ravi
Dubey
as
Lakshamana,
Sheeba
Chadha
as
Manthara.
After
much
speculation,
Ramayana
went
on
floors
earlier
this
week.
According
to
reports,
a
massive
set
of
Ayodhya
worth
Rs
11
crore
has
been
built
in
the
Film
City.
The
movie
will
be
made
in
3
parts
and
is
said
to
be
mounted
on
a
staggering
multi-crore
budget.
Amidst
the
excitement,
let's
take
a
look
at
the
whopping
fees
charged
by
its
starcast.
If
the
latest
Koimoi
report
is
to
be
believed,
Ranbir
Kapoor,
whose
last
release
Animal
collected
over
Rs
900
crores
worldwide,
has
allegedly
charged
Rs
75
crores
for
each
part
of
the
film.
That
means,
he
will
be
getting
a
whopping
Rs
250
CRORES
for
the
trilogy.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
It
is
being
said
RK
has
gotten
a
200%
hike
in
his
paycheck
from
Brahmastra
Part
1.
Sai
Pallavi
Ramayana
Salary
Sai
Pallavi,
who
will
be
seen
opposite
Aamir
Khan's
son
Junaid
Khan's
Bollywood
debut
film,
is
getting
paid
around
Rs
18-20
crores
for
the
mythological
trilogy.
Her
remuneration
is
much
lower
than
the
other
two
leads
(Ranbir
and
Yash).
As
per
reports,
she
gets
around
Rs
6
crores
for
each
film
she
signs
in
the
South.
Yash
Ramayana
Salary
The
report
further
suggests
that
Yash's
fee
is
said
to
be
around
Rs
50
crores
for
each
part
and
a
total
package
of
Rs
150
crores
for
the
trilogy.
Ranbir's
salary
is
2400%
higher
than
Sai
Pallavi
and
her
fee
is
only
6%
of
Yash's
total
paycheck
for
Ramayana.
However,
there
is
no
official
confirmation
yet.