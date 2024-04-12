Ramayana Cast Update: Yash CONFIRMED To Play Ravan In Ranbir Kapoor Starrer: Fans Say 'Blockbuster Loading'

Yash
To
Play
Ravan
In
Ramayana:
Actor
Yash's
role
in
Nitish
Tivari
directed
movie
Ramayana
has
been
revealed.
He
is
playing
the
role
of
Ravan.
After
revelation
of
Ranbir
Kapoor
playing
the
role
of
Lord
Ram
and
Sai
Pallavi
playing
the
role
of
Lord
Sita,
Yash's
character
revealtion
is
yet
another
big
thing.
Knowing
that
Kannada
film
actor
will
be
featured
in
one
of
the
lead
roles
of
the
upcoming
movie,
fans
are
longing
to
see
his
performance.
Donning
the
golden
jewelry
and
bangles,
Yash's
character
will
be
flaunting
his
six
pack
abs
in
the
character
of
Ravan.
After
revelation
of
Yash's
role
as
Ravan
in
Ramayana,
an
excited
fan
tweeted,
"Biggest
blockbuster
loading." Another
cheered
the
actor,
"Yash
Boss
all
the
best."
One
wrote,
"Yash
the
Ravana."
Ramayana
producer
recently
revealed
to
Variety
that
he
has
joined
hands
with
KGF
actor
to
co-produce
the
upcoming
flick.
He
said,
"In
Yash
I
recognise
a
similar
aspiration
to
share
the
best
of
our
culture
with
the
world.
Inspired
by
his
journey
from
Karnataka
to
the
incredible
international
success
of
'K.G.F:
Chapter
2,'
I
can't
think
of
a
better
partner
to
help
create
a
major
global
impact
with
this,
the
greatest
of
all
our
stories."
Yash
on
the
other
hand
is
looking
forward
to
showcase
Indian
cinema
on
global
level.
The
actor
believes
that
his
vision
matched
with
Namit,
therefore,
he
agreed
to
bring
their
collective
vision
together
in
movie
Ramayan.
The
actor
said,
"By
joining
forces
to
co-produce
'Ramayana'
we
are
bringing
together
our
collective
vision
and
experience
to
create
an
Indian
film
that
will
ignite
excitement
and
passion
in
audiences
across
the
world."
Yash
confirms
to
his
fans
that
Ramayana
will
be
an
"honest
and
faithful" portrayal
of
the
story.
Focussing
on
bold
vision
and
honest
storytelling,
both
Namit
and
Yash
are
eagerly
looking
forward
to
moie'
premiere.