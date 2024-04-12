Ramayana Cast Update: Yash CONFIRMED To Play Ravan In Ranbir Kapoor Starrer: Fans Say 'Blockbuster Loading'

Yash To Play Ravan In Ramayana: Actor Yash's role in Nitish Tivari directed movie Ramayana has been revealed. He is playing the role of Ravan. After revelation of Ranbir Kapoor playing the role of Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi playing the role of Lord Sita, Yash's character revealtion is yet another big thing. Knowing that Kannada film actor will be featured in one of the lead roles of the upcoming movie, fans are longing to see his performance. Donning the golden jewelry and bangles, Yash's character will be flaunting his six pack abs in the character of Ravan.

After revelation of Yash's role as Ravan in Ramayana, an excited fan tweeted, "Biggest blockbuster loading." Another cheered the actor, "Yash Boss all the best." One wrote, "Yash the Ravana."

Biggest blockbuster loading — Sports With Bros (@brosswb) April 12, 2024

Yash Boss all the best 👍💯 pic.twitter.com/8lmBE6RRxY — Vikas Modi (Adani ka Parivar) (@VikasKA01) April 12, 2024

Yash the Ravana💥💥🔥🔥 — CHAD ! Replies👤 (@Pariksh26015764) April 12, 2024

YASH IS ALSO CO-PRODUCING 'RAMAYANA'

Ramayana producer recently revealed to Variety that he has joined hands with KGF actor to co-produce the upcoming flick. He said, "In Yash I recognise a similar aspiration to share the best of our culture with the world. Inspired by his journey from Karnataka to the incredible international success of 'K.G.F: Chapter 2,' I can't think of a better partner to help create a major global impact with this, the greatest of all our stories."

Yash on the other hand is looking forward to showcase Indian cinema on global level. The actor believes that his vision matched with Namit, therefore, he agreed to bring their collective vision together in movie Ramayan. The actor said, "By joining forces to co-produce 'Ramayana' we are bringing together our collective vision and experience to create an Indian film that will ignite excitement and passion in audiences across the world."

Yash confirms to his fans that Ramayana will be an "honest and faithful" portrayal of the story. Focussing on bold vision and honest storytelling, both Namit and Yash are eagerly looking forward to moie' premiere.