Ramayana First Look: Arun Govil As Raja Dashratha, Lara As Kaikeyi, Here's All Details About Ranbir-Sai Movie

Ramayana
Shooting
Photos
Viral:
Ranbir
Kapoor
starrer
'Ramayana'
is
bagging
the
headline
becasue
of
its
star-studded
cast
list.
As
of
now,
the
photos
from
'Ramayana's
shooting
set
photos
has
become
the
talk
of
the
town.
It
has
only
been
a
few
days
for
the
shooting
to
commence
and
the
photos
and
videos
from
the
set
are
already
have
already
been
leaked.
From
the
viral
photos
and
videos
it
is
revealed
that
Arun
Govil
has
been
featured
in
the
movie
as
Raja
Dasharatha.
As
we
wait
for
the
release
of
much
awaited
movie,
let
us
take
a
look
at
the
details.
ARUN
GOVIL
TO
CAST
AS
RAJA
DASHARATHA
IN
'RAMAYANA'
The
first
leaked
video
shows
the
pillars
from
the
film
city.
The
video
and
the
photos
claimed,
"Ramayana
Day
1" photos.
In
the
other
photos
circulated
by
Zoom,
the
film
set
features
Arun
Govil
as
Raja
Dashratha
in
it.
Donning
the
golden
crown,
the
actor
seemed
to
be
doing
a
scene
while
standing
in
between
two
kid
actors
playing
Lord
Ram,
Laxman,
and
Bharat.
LARA
DUTTA
STARS
IN
'RAMAYANA' AS
KAIKEYI
Other
picturs
from
the
set
reveals
Lara
Dutt
being
featured
in
the
movie
as
Kaikeyi.
Donning
the
maroon
saree
and
golden
jewels,
Lara
looked
beautiful
in
the
ensemble.
Meanwhile,
Sheeba
Chaddha
is
revealed
to
be
playing
the
role
of
Manthara
in
'Ramayana.'
RANBIR
KAPOOR
IN
TRAINING
FOR
HIS
ROLE
IN
'RAMAYANA'
The
lead
actor,
Ranbir
Kapoor,
is
reportedly
undergoing
training
for
his
role
as
Lord
Ram
in
'Ramayana'.
Since
the
shooting
commenced
in
February,
Ranbir
has
been
actively
engaged
in
honing
his
skills,
particularly
focusing
on
enhancing
the
depth
of
his
voice.
It
is
reported
that
he
is
also
receiving
training
to
improve
his
pronunciation,
as
the
movie
requires
the
use
of
old
Hindi.
Additionally,
he
is
undergoing
several
other
training
sessions
to
prepare
for
his
role.