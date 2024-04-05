Ramayana First Look: Arun Govil As Raja Dashratha, Lara As Kaikeyi, Here's All Details About Ranbir-Sai Movie

Ramayana Shooting Photos Viral: Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Ramayana' is bagging the headline becasue of its star-studded cast list. As of now, the photos from 'Ramayana's shooting set photos has become the talk of the town. It has only been a few days for the shooting to commence and the photos and videos from the set are already have already been leaked. From the viral photos and videos it is revealed that Arun Govil has been featured in the movie as Raja Dasharatha. As we wait for the release of much awaited movie, let us take a look at the details.

@niteshtiwari22 sir please restrict mobiles on sets! Fans like us are viraling leaked pics of #Ramayana movie. Please take strict action against leaks🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/m7X6d6DmM1 — Ranbir Kapoor Stuff (@WakeupRanbir) April 4, 2024

ARUN GOVIL TO CAST AS RAJA DASHARATHA IN 'RAMAYANA'

The first leaked video shows the pillars from the film city. The video and the photos claimed, "Ramayana Day 1" photos. In the other photos circulated by Zoom, the film set features Arun Govil as Raja Dashratha in it. Donning the golden crown, the actor seemed to be doing a scene while standing in between two kid actors playing Lord Ram, Laxman, and Bharat.

LARA DUTTA STARS IN 'RAMAYANA' AS KAIKEYI

Other picturs from the set reveals Lara Dutt being featured in the movie as Kaikeyi. Donning the maroon saree and golden jewels, Lara looked beautiful in the ensemble. Meanwhile, Sheeba Chaddha is revealed to be playing the role of Manthara in 'Ramayana.'

RANBIR KAPOOR IN TRAINING FOR HIS ROLE IN 'RAMAYANA'

The lead actor, Ranbir Kapoor, is reportedly undergoing training for his role as Lord Ram in 'Ramayana'. Since the shooting commenced in February, Ranbir has been actively engaged in honing his skills, particularly focusing on enhancing the depth of his voice. It is reported that he is also receiving training to improve his pronunciation, as the movie requires the use of old Hindi. Additionally, he is undergoing several other training sessions to prepare for his role.