Ramayana, Chhaava Leaked Pictures: A Genuine Leak Or Publicity Stunt?

Ramayana Leaked Pictures: When a big film is being made everyone including the fans of the actors are eagerly waiting to see the first look of their favourite stars. While mostly during the official annoucnement of the film the makers reveal the first look, when it comes to period or mythological films, filmmakers prefer to make the reveal a grand one, so it can create a good pre-release buzz. However, from the past few weeks something really unusual is happening.

A few weeks ago, the shooting of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana started rolling, and soon the pictures from the sets revealing the look of Lara Dutta (Kaikeyi) and Arun Govil (King Dasharatha) were leaked and went viral on social media. Later, a few pictures from the sets of Rohit Shetty's Singham Again were leaked. In those pictures, we could see Deepika Padukone shooting for the film, and her baby bump was visible.

Chhaava Leaked Pictures

Now, a few days ago, a couple of pictures of Vicky Kaushal from the sets of Chhaava were leaked. The pictures revealed the look of the actor as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and everyone was going gaga over Vicky's transformation for the film.

Ramayana Leaked Pictures

Today, we all woke up with the leaked pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi from the sets of Ramayana. The actors' look as Lord Ram and Sita have been doing the rounds of social media, and the fans are very happy to see the leaked pictures.

However, we wonder whether these leaked pictures are genuine leaks or they are a publicity stunt to create a buzz about the movies. It's not that earlier the pictures from the sets were not leaked, but now, the leaked pictures are doing the rounds of social media quite often.

Talking about the release dates of these movies, Singham Again is slated to release on 15th August this year. However, there are reports that it might get postponed to avoid the clash with Pushpa 2. But, there's no update on it yet. Meanwhile, Chhaava is slated to release in December, and Ramayana will hit the big screens next year.