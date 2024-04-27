Ramayana, Chhaava Leaked Pictures: A Genuine Leak Or Publicity Stunt?

Ramayana
Leaked
Pictures:
When
a
big
film
is
being
made
everyone
including
the
fans
of
the
actors
are
eagerly
waiting
to
see
the
first
look
of
their
favourite
stars.
While
mostly
during
the
official
annoucnement
of
the
film
the
makers
reveal
the
first
look,
when
it
comes
to
period
or
mythological
films,
filmmakers
prefer
to
make
the
reveal
a
grand
one,
so
it
can
create
a
good
pre-release
buzz.
However,
from
the
past
few
weeks
something
really
unusual
is
happening.
A
few
weeks
ago,
the
shooting
of
Nitesh
Tiwari's
Ramayana
started
rolling,
and
soon
the
pictures
from
the
sets
revealing
the
look
of
Lara
Dutta
(Kaikeyi)
and
Arun
Govil
(King
Dasharatha)
were
leaked
and
went
viral
on
social
media.
Later,
a
few
pictures
from
the
sets
of
Rohit
Shetty's
Singham
Again
were
leaked.
In
those
pictures,
we
could
see
Deepika
Padukone
shooting
for
the
film,
and
her
baby
bump
was
visible.
Chhaava
Leaked
Pictures
Now,
a
few
days
ago,
a
couple
of
pictures
of
Vicky
Kaushal
from
the
sets
of
Chhaava
were
leaked.
The
pictures
revealed
the
look
of
the
actor
as
Chhatrapati
Sambhaji
Maharaj,
and
everyone
was
going
gaga
over
Vicky's
transformation
for
the
film.
Ramayana
Leaked
Pictures
Today,
we
all
woke
up
with
the
leaked
pictures
of
Ranbir
Kapoor
and
Sai
Pallavi
from
the
sets
of
Ramayana.
The
actors'
look
as
Lord
Ram
and
Sita
have
been
doing
the
rounds
of
social
media,
and
the
fans
are
very
happy
to
see
the
leaked
pictures.
However,
we
wonder
whether
these
leaked
pictures
are
genuine
leaks
or
they
are
a
publicity
stunt
to
create
a
buzz
about
the
movies.
It's
not
that
earlier
the
pictures
from
the
sets
were
not
leaked,
but
now,
the
leaked
pictures
are
doing
the
rounds
of
social
media
quite
often.
Talking
about
the
release
dates
of
these
movies,
Singham
Again
is
slated
to
release
on
15th
August
this
year.
However,
there
are
reports
that
it
might
get
postponed
to
avoid
the
clash
with
Pushpa
2.
But,
there's
no
update
on
it
yet.
Meanwhile,
Chhaava
is
slated
to
release
in
December,
and
Ramayana
will
hit
the
big
screens
next
year.
Story first published: Saturday, April 27, 2024, 19:36 [IST]