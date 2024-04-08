Ramayana Shoot: Ranbir Kapoor's VIRAL Video Reveals Training Program; Fans Ask 'Ram Ka Role Hai Ya Hanuman Ka'

Ramayana Star Ranbir Kapoor's Traning Video Goes Viral: Ranbir Kapoor is getting hardcore traning for his role as Lord Ram in upcomin g movie 'Ramayana'. The actor's body has chiseled and he has build up muscles as a result of hours long training. Recently, a video goes viral on internet where the actor is seen getting training from his trainer Nam-Wook Kang. Just a few minutes ago, Nam posted a video where he gave RK's fans a sneak peek of his training program. Nam wrote, "Went to the countryside for a decompression week. WIP with Ranbir."

RANBIR KAPOOR'S TRANING PLAN FOR 'RAMAYANa' REVEALED IN VIRAL VIDEO

In the viral video, Ranbir is seen running with trainer Nam. As the actor flaunted his chiseled body, we could clearly see rounded shoulders and accentuated shoulder cuts. He is then seen doing medicine ball burpee squat thrust, running over hills, battle rope exercise to build hand muscles, swimming, cycling, hiking, and many more.

A user circulated the video on Reddit with title "Ranbir Kapoor's training schedule for Ramayan -country side (posted by his trainer Nam)." Seeing Ranbir's extensive exercise routine for movie 'Ramayan', a user commented, "Ram ka role hai ya Hanuman ka?" Another made speculations about the location. Many believed that Nam is giving him training around Pawna Lake in Maharashtra. One made speculation about the location, "Somewhere in Maharashtra." Another wrote, "Looks like it's near Pawna."

The reports confirm that 'Ramayana' is currently in the initial stage of it's shooting. It is expected that the shooitng will take around one year to conclude. Several months will then be taken for the post-production process. As photos and videos of 'Ramayana' shoot goes viral, the movie is expected to release in second half of 2025. The much awaited flick will be star-studded cast including Sai Pallavi, Yash, Hrithik Roshan, Lara Dutta, and Alia Bhatt.