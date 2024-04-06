Ramayana Updates: After LEAKED Pics; Strict NO-PHONE Policy Imposed On Sets Of Ranbir Kapoor’s Film

Ramayana Set No-Phone Policy: Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana manages to grab headlines every now and then. Even though the makers are yet to officially announce the film, Ramayana has already become the-talk-of-the-town. Earlier this week, the movie went on floors and several pictures and videos from the sets went viral on social media. Amid this, leaked pictures of its cast members - Arun Govil as Dashrath, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi and Sheeba Chadha as Manthara - recently went viral on the internet. Now, as per the latest reports, director Nitesh Tiwari has imposed a strict no-phone policy on sets to avoid any more leaked visuals on social media.

Ramayana Updates: No-Phone Policy Imposed On Ranbir's Film Set

Recently, pics of Ramayana cast members in their makeup and costume got leaked on the internet. According to an India Today report, Nitesh is apparently 'upset' over the incident and has imposed a strict 'no-phone policy' to avert such incidents.

Ramayana First Look: Arun Govil As Raja Dashratha, Lara As Kaikeyi, Here's All Details About Ranbir-Sai Movie

"Director Nitesh Tiwari is very upset with the photos coming out. Hence, a strict no-phone policy has been imposed on the set," a source informed the daily.

As the report further suggests, Tiwari and his team have instructed the additional staff and crew members to be off the set when the shoot starts. It is being said that only actors and technicians who are required for the scene have been asked to be on sets. Everyone else has apparently been denied access to the set at that time.

"Only actors and technicians required for the scene have been asked to be on set and everyone else has been denied permission for access," the source added.

Ramayana: The Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Goes On Floors! Video From Set Gets LEAKED

Reportedly, Nitesh Tiwari is toying with the idea to have a body double for Ranbir Kapoor, who is yet to join the shoot, to avoid any footage of his look getting leaked. RK is playing the rorle of Lord Ram in this mythological epic.