Ramayana Updates: After LEAKED Pics; Strict NO-PHONE Policy Imposed On Sets Of Ranbir Kapoor’s Film

Ramayana
Set
No-Phone
Policy:
Nitesh
Tiwari's
Ramayana
manages
to
grab
headlines
every
now
and
then.
Even
though
the
makers
are
yet
to
officially
announce
the
film,
Ramayana
has
already
become
the-talk-of-the-town.
Earlier
this
week,
the
movie
went
on
floors
and
several
pictures
and
videos
from
the
sets
went
viral
on
social
media.
Amid
this,
leaked
pictures
of
its
cast
members
-
Arun
Govil
as
Dashrath,
Lara
Dutta
as
Kaikeyi
and
Sheeba
Chadha
as
Manthara
-
recently
went
viral
on
the
internet.
Now,
as
per
the
latest
reports,
director
Nitesh
Tiwari
has
imposed
a
strict
no-phone
policy
on
sets
to
avoid
any
more
leaked
visuals
on
social
media.
Ramayana
Updates:
No-Phone
Policy
Imposed
On
Ranbir's
Film
Set
Recently,
pics
of
Ramayana
cast
members
in
their
makeup
and
costume
got
leaked
on
the
internet.
According
to
an
India
Today
report,
Nitesh
is
apparently
'upset'
over
the
incident
and
has
imposed
a
strict
'no-phone
policy'
to
avert
such
incidents.
"Director
Nitesh
Tiwari
is
very
upset
with
the
photos
coming
out.
Hence,
a
strict
no-phone
policy
has
been
imposed
on
the
set,"
a
source
informed
the
daily.
As
the
report
further
suggests,
Tiwari
and
his
team
have
instructed
the
additional
staff
and
crew
members
to
be
off
the
set
when
the
shoot
starts.
It
is
being
said
that
only
actors
and
technicians
who
are
required
for
the
scene
have
been
asked
to
be
on
sets.
Everyone
else
has
apparently
been
denied
access
to
the
set
at
that
time.
"Only
actors
and
technicians
required
for
the
scene
have
been
asked
to
be
on
set
and
everyone
else
has
been
denied
permission
for
access,"
the
source
added.
Reportedly,
Nitesh
Tiwari
is
toying
with
the
idea
to
have
a
body
double
for
Ranbir
Kapoor,
who
is
yet
to
join
the
shoot,
to
avoid
any
footage
of
his
look
getting
leaked.
RK
is
playing
the
rorle
of
Lord
Ram
in
this
mythological
epic.
Story first published: Saturday, April 6, 2024, 13:49 [IST]