Ramayana Updates: Ranbir Kapoor & Sai Pallavi's First-Look As Ram-Sita LEAKED; Viral Pics Leave Fans Impressed

Ramayana Leaked Pics: Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited magnum opus, Ramayana hits headlines once again. Although the mythological epic is yet to be officially announced, Ramayana manages to grab attention every now and then. Amid much anticipation, Ranbir Kapoor & Sai Pallavi's first-look as Ram-Sita got leaked on social media.

Ramayana Cast, Plot Deets & More

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and KGF Star Yash as Lord Ram, Sita and Ravana respectively. The film also stars Arun Govil as Dashrath, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Sheeba Chadha as Manthara and popular TV actor Ravi Dubey as Laxman.

As per reports, a whopping Rs 11-crore set has been built for Ayodhya in Mumbai. The film went on floors last month.

Ramayana Updates: After LEAKED Pics; Strict NO-PHONE Policy Imposed On Sets Of Ranbir Kapoor's Film

Ranbir Kapoor & Sai Pallavi's Look As Ram-Sita In Ramayana Leaked

On Saturday (April 27), Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi's first look as Ram and Sita got leaked in social media and picqued everyone's excitement. In the leaked pictures, which went viral in no time, RK is seen in his divine avatar as Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi's look as Sita received green signal from fans.

Their leaked first-look as Ram-Sita left fans impressed. One of the user took to X (formerly Twitter) and praised the actors over their leaked viral first-look pics. He wrote, "Sai Pallavi And Ranbir in the Sets Of Ramayan. They are looking good together😻❤️ Apt choice 💯 #RanbirKapoor #SaiPallavi #YashBOSS #Ramayan"

Sai Pallavi And Ranbir in the Sets Of Ramayan



They are looking good together😻❤️

April 27, 2024

Aother fan tweeted, "Isko Bolte Hai Look 🔥😍🙏 #RanbirKapoor #SaiPallavi @omraut You Should Learn From Nitesh Tiwari"

Previously, several pics and videos from the sets of Ramayana had gone viral on soical media, which left Tiwari upset.

