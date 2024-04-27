Ramayana Updates: Ranbir Kapoor & Sai Pallavi's First-Look As Ram-Sita LEAKED; Viral Pics Leave Fans Impressed

Ramayana
Leaked
Pics:
Nitesh
Tiwari's
much-awaited
magnum
opus,
Ramayana
hits
headlines
once
again.
Although
the
mythological
epic
is
yet
to
be
officially
announced,
Ramayana
manages
to
grab
attention
every
now
and
then.
Amid
much
anticipation,
Ranbir
Kapoor
&
Sai
Pallavi's
first-look
as
Ram-Sita
got
leaked
on
social
media.
Ramayana
Cast,
Plot
Deets
&
More
Directed
by
Nitesh
Tiwari,
Ramayana
stars
Ranbir
Kapoor,
Sai
Pallavi
and
KGF
Star
Yash
as
Lord
Ram,
Sita
and
Ravana
respectively.
The
film
also
stars
Arun
Govil
as
Dashrath,
Lara
Dutta
as
Kaikeyi,
Sheeba
Chadha
as
Manthara
and
popular
TV
actor
Ravi
Dubey
as
Laxman.
As
per
reports,
a
whopping
Rs
11-crore
set
has
been
built
for
Ayodhya
in
Mumbai.
The
film
went
on
floors
last
month.
Ranbir
Kapoor
&
Sai
Pallavi's
Look
As
Ram-Sita
In
Ramayana
Leaked
On
Saturday
(April
27),
Ranbir
Kapoor-Sai
Pallavi's
first
look
as
Ram
and
Sita
got
leaked
in
social
media
and
picqued
everyone's
excitement.
In
the
leaked
pictures,
which
went
viral
in
no
time,
RK
is
seen
in
his
divine
avatar
as
Lord
Ram,
while
Sai
Pallavi's
look
as
Sita
received
green
signal
from
fans.
Their
leaked
first-look
as
Ram-Sita
left
fans
impressed.
One
of
the
user
took
to
X
(formerly
Twitter)
and
praised
the
actors
over
their
leaked
viral
first-look
pics.
He
wrote,
"Sai
Pallavi
And
Ranbir
in
the
Sets
Of
Ramayan.
They
are
looking
good
together😻❤️
Apt
choice
💯
#RanbirKapoor
#SaiPallavi
#YashBOSS
#Ramayan"