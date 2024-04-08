Ranbir Kapoor Left Fuming As Paps Chase His 8 Crore Bentley, Netizens Say 'Attitude to dekho...'

Ranbir
Kapoor
Gets
Angry
At
Fans:
Ranbir
Kapoor
and
his
newly
purchased
Bentley
have
been
the
subject
of
much
discussion
lately.
The
car
seems
to
be
attracting
attention
primarily
due
to
its
high
cost.
Recently,
Ranbir
acquired
a
sleek
black
Bentley
worth
8
crores.
Following
the
purchase,
the
'Animal'
actor
was
spotted
driving
it
with
his
wife,
Alia
Bhatt.
However,
it
appears
that
the
actor
is
quite
possessive
about
his
new
luxury
vehicle.
Recently,
Ranbir
Kapoor
was
visibly
agitated
by
the
paparazzi
who
began
following
his
car
to
capture
photos
and
videos.Attitude
to
dekho
iska.
Ab
koi
movie
nahi
aa
rahi
na.
Or
waise
bhi
Bhai
bentley
hi
li
hai
koi
bugatti
nahi
li
log
b
pagal
ho
rahe
iske
piche."
RANBIR
KAPOOR
LOST
HIS
TEMPER
AFTER
PAPARAZZIS
FOLLOWED
HIS
HIGH-END
BENTLEY
On
Sunday
night,
Ranbir
was
spotted
taking
a
ride
in
his
new
car,
but
this
time
he
wasn't
behind
the
wheel.
A
swarm
of
photographers
surrounded
his
car
to
capture
the
B-town
star.
Everything
seemed
fine
until
his
temper
flared
up
when
the
paparazzi
began
chasing
his
car
to
get
shots
of
him.
Ranbir,
visibly
upset
by
the
situation,
gestured
with
his
hands
as
if
questioning
why
fans
were
running
behind
his
car.
This
moment
was
captured
by
Viral
Bhayani,
showing
the
actor
wearing
a
light
blue
vest.
Seeing
Ranbir's
reaction,
a
user
commented,
"Attitude
to
dekho
iska.
Ab
koi
movie
nahi
aa
rahi
na.
Or
waise
bhi
Bhai
bentley
hi
li
hai
koi
bugatti
nahi
li
log
b
pagal
ho
rahe
iske
piche." Another
claimed,
"DON'T
OVER
REACT
RK."
RANBIR
KAPOOR
SAYS
TO
FANS
'AJA
ANDAR
BAITH
JA'
AFTER
BEING
LEFT
FRUSTRATED
WITH
PAPARAZZIS
After
purchasing
the
8
crore
worth
car,
Ranbir
took
his
wife
for
a
spin.
Dressed
sharply
in
a
black
shirt,
Ranbir
was
accompanied
by
his
elegant
wife
Alia,
who
looked
stunning
in
a
red
dress.
Before
embarking
on
their
ride,
the
couple
graciously
allowed
the
paparazzi
to
capture
their
photos.
However,
after
a
while,
they
politely
asked
them
to
step
aside
so
they
could
continue
their
journey.
As
Ranbir
drove
forward,
a
few
photographers
attempted
to
sneak
inside
the
car
through
the
window
to
capture
its
interior.
Irritated
by
this,
Ranbir
jokingly
said,
"Come
on
in,
take
a
seat,
come
on
in." Alia
smiled
as
Ranbir
drove
away.