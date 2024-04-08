Ranbir Kapoor Left Fuming As Paps Chase His 8 Crore Bentley, Netizens Say 'Attitude to dekho...'

Photo Credit: Filmibeat

Ranbir Kapoor Gets Angry At Fans: Ranbir Kapoor and his newly purchased Bentley have been the subject of much discussion lately. The car seems to be attracting attention primarily due to its high cost. Recently, Ranbir acquired a sleek black Bentley worth 8 crores. Following the purchase, the 'Animal' actor was spotted driving it with his wife, Alia Bhatt. However, it appears that the actor is quite possessive about his new luxury vehicle. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor was visibly agitated by the paparazzi who began following his car to capture photos and videos.Attitude to dekho iska. Ab koi movie nahi aa rahi na. Or waise bhi Bhai bentley hi li hai koi bugatti nahi li log b pagal ho rahe iske piche."

RANBIR KAPOOR LOST HIS TEMPER AFTER PAPARAZZIS FOLLOWED HIS HIGH-END BENTLEY

On Sunday night, Ranbir was spotted taking a ride in his new car, but this time he wasn't behind the wheel. A swarm of photographers surrounded his car to capture the B-town star. Everything seemed fine until his temper flared up when the paparazzi began chasing his car to get shots of him. Ranbir, visibly upset by the situation, gestured with his hands as if questioning why fans were running behind his car. This moment was captured by Viral Bhayani, showing the actor wearing a light blue vest.

Seeing Ranbir's reaction, a user commented, "Attitude to dekho iska. Ab koi movie nahi aa rahi na. Or waise bhi Bhai bentley hi li hai koi bugatti nahi li log b pagal ho rahe iske piche." Another claimed, "DON'T OVER REACT RK."

RANBIR KAPOOR SAYS TO FANS 'AJA ANDAR BAITH JA' AFTER BEING LEFT FRUSTRATED WITH PAPARAZZIS

After purchasing the 8 crore worth car, Ranbir took his wife for a spin. Dressed sharply in a black shirt, Ranbir was accompanied by his elegant wife Alia, who looked stunning in a red dress. Before embarking on their ride, the couple graciously allowed the paparazzi to capture their photos. However, after a while, they politely asked them to step aside so they could continue their journey. As Ranbir drove forward, a few photographers attempted to sneak inside the car through the window to capture its interior. Irritated by this, Ranbir jokingly said, "Come on in, take a seat, come on in." Alia smiled as Ranbir drove away.