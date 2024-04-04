Ramayana: The Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Goes On Floors! Video From Set Gets LEAKED

Ramayana
Set
Leaked
Video:
Ranbir
Kapoor's
upcoming
movie
Ramayana
has
been
the
talk-of-the-town
since
the
very
beginning.
Even
before
the
official
announcement,
the
high-on-VFX
mythological
epic
has
managed
to
grab
everyone's
attention
with
exciting
updates.
After
several
pictures
of
Ranbir
from
his
prep
sessions
went
viral
on
the
internet,
we
got
our
hands
on
a
clip
that
allegedly
got
leaked
from
the
sets
of
Ramayana.
Ranbir
Kapoor
Ramayana
Set
Video
Gets
Leaked:
Ranbir
Kapoor
is
all
set
to
play
Lord
Ram
in
his
next,
Ramayana.
While
the
makers
are
keeping
everything
under
wraps,
some
alleged
leaked
pictures
and
videos
from
the
set
have
gone
viral
on
social
media.
Two
leaked
pictures
from
the
set
-
marking
3rd
April
2024
as
the
day
one
of
the
shoot
-
offered
a
glimpse
of
the
huge
set
that
seemed
like
it
was
under
construction.
An
user
named
Akruti
Singh
took
to
her
Instagram
handle
and
shared
those
two
pics
on
her
story.
It
is
believed
that
Akruti
is
a
part
of
the
Ramayana
crew.
She
captioned
it,
"Ramayana
Day
1"
Earlier,
it
was
reported
that
a
huge
Ayodhya
set
has
been
built
in
the
Film
City
and
it
is
mounted
on
a
whopping
budget
of
Rs
11
crores.
Ranbir
is
expected
to
commence
the
shoot
in
mid-April.
About
Ramayana:
Directed
by
Nitesh
Tiwari,
the
mythological
epic
stars
Ranbir
Kapoor
as
Lord
Ram,
Sai
Pallavi
as
Sita
and
KGF
star
Yash
as
Ravana.
Lara
Dutta
has
joined
the
cast
as
Kaikeyi.
As
per
reports,
popular
TV
actor
Ravi
Dubey
has
been
roped
in
to
play
Lakshmana
in
the
movie.