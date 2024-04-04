Ramayana: The Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Goes On Floors! Video From Set Gets LEAKED

Ramayana Set Leaked Video: Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming movie Ramayana has been the talk-of-the-town since the very beginning. Even before the official announcement, the high-on-VFX mythological epic has managed to grab everyone's attention with exciting updates. After several pictures of Ranbir from his prep sessions went viral on the internet, we got our hands on a clip that allegedly got leaked from the sets of Ramayana.

Ranbir Kapoor Ramayana Set Video Gets Leaked:

Ranbir Kapoor is all set to play Lord Ram in his next, Ramayana. While the makers are keeping everything under wraps, some alleged leaked pictures and videos from the set have gone viral on social media.

Two leaked pictures from the set - marking 3rd April 2024 as the day one of the shoot - offered a glimpse of the huge set that seemed like it was under construction. An user named Akruti Singh took to her Instagram handle and shared those two pics on her story. It is believed that Akruti is a part of the Ramayana crew. She captioned it, "Ramayana Day 1"

Check out the posts below:

https://x.com/Filmifiles/status/1775430997548691848?s=20

Earlier, it was reported that a huge Ayodhya set has been built in the Film City and it is mounted on a whopping budget of Rs 11 crores. Ranbir is expected to commence the shoot in mid-April.

About Ramayana:

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the mythological epic stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and KGF star Yash as Ravana. Lara Dutta has joined the cast as Kaikeyi.

As per reports, popular TV actor Ravi Dubey has been roped in to play Lakshmana in the movie.

Ranbir has undergone intense vocal and diction training for his role. Fans can't wait to see the actor as Lord Ram. He has been sporting a clean-shaven and a lian body look for his role.