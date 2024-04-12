Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Snapped At Salman Khan’s Apartment On Eid; Is It End Of Decade-Old Feud?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt At Salman Khan's Residence: Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan have made headlines together for their feud after the former started dating Katrina Kaif. However, it seems that the duo is ready to put an end to that decade old controversy and willing to take their relationship a step ahead.

Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Celebrated Eid At Salman Khan's Residence

A picture went viral on Friday where Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt could be seen posing together with one of Salman's household staff. The picture seems to be from Salman Khan's Galaxy apartment where the duo went to celebrate Eid.

Ranbir could be seen wearing a pair of jeans with a powder blue t-shirt along with a denim shrug. On the other hand, Alia gracefully opted for a white floral kurta set along with a pair of sandals. A reddit user shared the photo of the duo asking what's cooking-

If you are wondering whether it is actually Salman's apartment, wait, until we show you the comparison as shared by a Twitter user-

SAME FLOOR, SAME wall color, same account. RANLIA were at bhaijaan's house, it appears last night. pic.twitter.com/Lg2ZqTjc22 — 👑 RK👑 (@boyfriendkapoor) April 11, 2024

How Netizens Reacted To Ranbir Kapoor Visiting Salman Khan's Apartment

After the picture went viral, one user wrote, "Katrina ko kuch sikhna chahiye Alia se," another speculated, "Salman will play the role of marich in Ramayan," another wrote, "Bhai & Ranbir patched up,2024 fill with surprises." One wrote, "Alia is good at relationship building and Ranbir is benefitting from this. First SLB and now Salman."

Upcoming Projects Of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Salman Khan

Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Love & War and Jigra. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Last but not the least, Salman Khan made his fans excited by announcing a release on Eid, 2025, titled Sikandar.