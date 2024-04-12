Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Snapped At Salman Khan’s Apartment On Eid; Is It End Of Decade-Old Feud?

Ranbir
Kapoor
and
Alia
Bhatt
At
Salman
Khan's
Residence:
Ranbir
Kapoor
and
Salman
Khan
have
made
headlines
together
for
their
feud
after
the
former
started
dating
Katrina
Kaif.
However,
it
seems
that
the
duo
is
ready
to
put
an
end
to
that
decade
old
controversy
and
willing
to
take
their
relationship
a
step
ahead.
Ranbir
Kapoor
And
Alia
Bhatt
Celebrated
Eid
At
Salman
Khan's
Residence
A
picture
went
viral
on
Friday
where
Ranbir
Kapoor
and
Alia
Bhatt
could
be
seen
posing
together
with
one
of
Salman's
household
staff.
The
picture
seems
to
be
from
Salman
Khan's
Galaxy
apartment
where
the
duo
went
to
celebrate
Eid.
Ranbir
could
be
seen
wearing
a
pair
of
jeans
with
a
powder
blue
t-shirt
along
with
a
denim
shrug.
On
the
other
hand,
Alia
gracefully
opted
for
a
white
floral
kurta
set
along
with
a
pair
of
sandals.
A
reddit
user
shared
the
photo
of
the
duo
asking
what's
cooking-
How
Netizens
Reacted
To
Ranbir
Kapoor
Visiting
Salman
Khan's
Apartment
After
the
picture
went
viral,
one
user
wrote,
"Katrina
ko
kuch
sikhna
chahiye
Alia
se," another
speculated,
"Salman
will
play
the
role
of
marich
in
Ramayan,"
another
wrote,
"Bhai
&
Ranbir
patched
up,2024
fill
with
surprises."
One
wrote,
"Alia
is
good
at
relationship
building
and
Ranbir
is
benefitting
from
this.
First
SLB
and
now
Salman."
Upcoming
Projects
Of
Alia
Bhatt,
Ranbir
Kapoor,
and
Salman
Khan
Alia
Bhatt
will
be
next
seen
in
Love
&
War
and
Jigra.
On
the
other
hand,
Ranbir
Kapoor
is
gearing
up
for
Nitesh
Tiwari's
Ramayana.
Last
but
not
the
least,
Salman
Khan
made
his
fans
excited
by
announcing
a
release
on
Eid,
2025,
titled
Sikandar.
