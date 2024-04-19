Ranveer Singh Deepfake Video: Actor BREAKS SILENCE After His Fake Video Promoting Political Party Goes Viral

Ranveer Singh Deepfake Video: Ranveer Singh, who is all set to embrace fatherhood for the first time in September this year, has become the latest Bollywood celeb to fall prey to the deepfake video. The AI-generated video, which showed Ranveer promoting a political party ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024, has been doing rounds on social media creating a stir. A couple of days ago, another deepfake video featuring Aamir Khan promoting a political party had gone viral on the internet. The actor's spokesperson had issued an official statement revealing the truth. And now, Ranveer Singh, too, has reacted to his viral AI video.

Ranveer Singh Falls Prey To Deepfake Video

After Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Aamir Khan among other celebs, Ranveer Singh is the latest victim of deepfake video. In the video, which went viral on the internet in no time, Singh was seen criticising the governemnt. The viral clip featured Ranveer urging people to vote for 'justice' in the Lok Sabha poll 2024.

For the unversed, the orignial video is from the Bajirao Mastani actor's recent trip to Varanasi where he had shared his divine experience of visiting the city. He, along with Kriti Sanon, had jetted off to Varanashi's Namo Ghat for Manish Malhotra's fashion event.

Deepika Padukone Pregnant: Fighter Actress And Ranveer Singh Expecting Their First Child?

Ranveer Singh Breaks Silence After His Deepfake Video Goes Viral

A day after Ranveer's deepfake video promoting a political party went viral on social media, the actor took to social media and reacted to it. On Friday evening (April 19), the soon-to-be-dad took to X (formerly Twitter) and bewared his fans against deepfake videos.

The wrote, "Deepfake se bacho dostonnnn (Beware of deepfake, friends)."

Check out his tweet below:

On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. He is also gearing up to play the new don in Don 3 co-starring Kiara Advani.

Singham Again Goes On The Floors; Shoot Starts With Ajay Devgn And Ranveer Singh