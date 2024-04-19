Ranveer Singh Deepfake Video: Actor BREAKS SILENCE After His Fake Video Promoting Political Party Goes Viral

Ranveer
Singh
Deepfake
Video:
Ranveer
Singh,
who
is
all
set
to
embrace
fatherhood
for
the
first
time
in
September
this
year,
has
become
the
latest
Bollywood
celeb
to
fall
prey
to
the
deepfake
video.
The
AI-generated
video,
which
showed
Ranveer
promoting
a
political
party
ahead
of
Lok
Sabha
elections
2024,
has
been
doing
rounds
on
social
media
creating
a
stir.
A
couple
of
days
ago,
another
deepfake
video
featuring
Aamir
Khan
promoting
a
political
party
had
gone
viral
on
the
internet.
The
actor's
spokesperson
had
issued
an
official
statement
revealing
the
truth.
And
now,
Ranveer
Singh,
too,
has
reacted
to
his
viral
AI
video.
Ranveer
Singh
Falls
Prey
To
Deepfake
Video
After
Rashmika
Mandanna,
Alia
Bhatt,
Katrina
Kaif,
and
Aamir
Khan
among
other
celebs,
Ranveer
Singh
is
the
latest
victim
of
deepfake
video.
In
the
video,
which
went
viral
on
the
internet
in
no
time,
Singh
was
seen
criticising
the
governemnt.
The
viral
clip
featured
Ranveer
urging
people
to
vote
for
'justice'
in
the
Lok
Sabha
poll
2024.
For
the
unversed,
the
orignial
video
is
from
the
Bajirao
Mastani
actor's
recent
trip
to
Varanasi
where
he
had
shared
his
divine
experience
of
visiting
the
city.
He,
along
with
Kriti
Sanon,
had
jetted
off
to
Varanashi's
Namo
Ghat
for
Manish
Malhotra's
fashion
event.
Ranveer
Singh
Breaks
Silence
After
His
Deepfake
Video
Goes
Viral
A
day
after
Ranveer's
deepfake
video
promoting
a
political
party
went
viral
on
social
media,
the
actor
took
to
social
media
and
reacted
to
it.
On
Friday
evening
(April
19),
the
soon-to-be-dad
took
to
X
(formerly
Twitter)
and
bewared
his
fans
against
deepfake
videos.
The
wrote,
"Deepfake
se
bacho
dostonnnn
(Beware
of
deepfake,
friends)."
Check
out
his
tweet
below:
On
the
work
front,
Ranveer
will
next
be
seen
in
Rohit
Shetty's
Singham
Again.
He
is
also
gearing
up
to
play
the
new
don
in
Don
3
co-starring
Kiara
Advani.