Exclusive! After Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif All Set To Share The Good News

As soon as a celebrity couple gets married, soon reports of them expecting a baby makes it to the headlines. The same happened with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Multiple times there were reports of Deepika being pregnant, and even fans claimed that they spotted the actress with a baby bump. However, finally, the couple has decided to start a family, and last month, DeepVeer announced that they will be welcoming their first child in September 2024.

Now, apart from Deepika Padukone, there's one more actress who has made it to the headlines multiple times for being pregnant. Well, we are talking about Katrina Kaif. Multiple times fans have speculated that she is pregnant and claimed that her baby bump was visible. But, of course, all those were just rumours.

However, Filmibeat has EXCLUSIVELY come to know that finally, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to share the good news. Sources close to the couple have informed us Vicky and Katrina are expecting their first child, and the actress is in her first trimester. They are excited to inform their fans about this good news soon, and will be making the official announcement about it in a couple of days.

Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas, and she currently has no films that are officially announced. It is said that as the actress was looking forward to motherhood, she decided to not sign the dotted line for the films that were being offered to her. But, we are sure Katrina will be amazing in the role of a mother in real life.

Filmibeat would also like to inform everyone that it's 1st April today, and Happy April Fool's Day to everyone.

Well, if you still haven't understood, let us clarify that above article is just a prank for our readers on April Fool's Day. So, Enjoy!

Note: The above article is written just for fun and we don't intend to hurt anyone and hope it is taken in a light-hearted way. We love Katrina and Vicky!