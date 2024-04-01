Exclusive! After Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif All Set To Share The Good News

As
soon
as
a
celebrity
couple
gets
married,
soon
reports
of
them
expecting
a
baby
makes
it
to
the
headlines.
The
same
happened
with
Ranveer
Singh
and
Deepika
Padukone.
Multiple
times
there
were
reports
of
Deepika
being
pregnant,
and
even
fans
claimed
that
they
spotted
the
actress
with
a
baby
bump.
However,
finally,
the
couple
has
decided
to
start
a
family,
and
last
month,
DeepVeer
announced
that
they
will
be
welcoming
their
first
child
in
September
2024.
Now,
apart
from
Deepika
Padukone,
there's
one
more
actress
who
has
made
it
to
the
headlines
multiple
times
for
being
pregnant.
Well,
we
are
talking
about
Katrina
Kaif.
Multiple
times
fans
have
speculated
that
she
is
pregnant
and
claimed
that
her
baby
bump
was
visible.
But,
of
course,
all
those
were
just
rumours.
However,
Filmibeat
has
EXCLUSIVELY
come
to
know
that
finally,
Vicky
Kaushal
and
Katrina
Kaif
are
all
set
to
share
the
good
news.
Sources
close
to
the
couple
have
informed
us
Vicky
and
Katrina
are
expecting
their
first
child,
and
the
actress
is
in
her
first
trimester.
They
are
excited
to
inform
their
fans
about
this
good
news
soon,
and
will
be
making
the
official
announcement
about
it
in
a
couple
of
days.
Katrina
was
last
seen
in
Merry
Christmas,
and
she
currently
has
no
films
that
are
officially
announced.
It
is
said
that
as
the
actress
was
looking
forward
to
motherhood,
she
decided
to
not
sign
the
dotted
line
for
the
films
that
were
being
offered
to
her.
But,
we
are
sure
Katrina
will
be
amazing
in
the
role
of
a
mother
in
real
life.
Filmibeat
would
also
like
to
inform
everyone
that
it's
1st
April
today,
and
Happy
April
Fool's
Day
to
everyone.
Well,
if
you
still
haven't
understood,
let
us
clarify
that
above
article
is
just
a
prank
for
our
readers
on
April
Fool's
Day.
So,
Enjoy!
Note:
The
above
article
is
written
just
for
fun
and
we
don't
intend
to
hurt
anyone
and
hope
it
is
taken
in
a
light-hearted
way.
We
love
Katrina
and
Vicky!