Ranveer Singh Files FIR Against THIS Viral Video, Mumbai Cyber Branch Takes To Probe Case

Ranveer Singh Files FIR Against Deepfake Video: Previously, a video went viral on social media where actor Ranveer Singh was seen criticising PM Modi over unemployment and inflation in India. As the video went viral, it was reported to be deepfake. Ranveer made note of the matter and addressed it being fake on her social media. He tweeted on his official social media handle, "Deepfake se bacho dostonnnn." Well, it seems that the actor is now taking the strict legal action against the matter. Ranveer's spokesperson revealed firing the FIR. This strict action came after many of Ranveer's fans believed that the video was real.

RANVEER SINGH FILES FIR AGAINST DEEPFAKE VIRAL VIDEO

Ranveer's spokesperson confirmed to ANI that they have filed an official complaint against the deepfake video that went viral on social media. The spokesperson confirmed, "Yes, we have filed the police complaint and FIR has been lodged against the handle that was promoting the AI-generated deepfake video of Mr Ranveer Singh." Now that the complaint has been registered, Mumbai's cyber team will further look into the matter.

Deepfake se bacho dostonnnn 💀 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) April 19, 2024

The video that went viral on social media was AI-generated. The video showcased him promoting his political view while he was in Varanasi walking down the ramp for Manish Malhotra. The video looked very real as it used AI-synthesised voice to clone the actor's voice and it looked very real.

Previously, a similar video of Aamir Khan promoting a poltical party went viral on social media. Regarding the same, Aamir Khan's spokesperson said, "We want to clarify that Aamir Khan has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career. He has dedicated his efforts to raising public awareness through Election Commission public awareness campaigns for many past elections." The spokesperson further made it clear in their statement that the video is fake totally untrue.