Ranveer Singh Files FIR Against THIS Viral Video, Mumbai Cyber Branch Takes To Probe Case

Ranveer
Singh
Files
FIR
Against
Deepfake
Video:
Previously,
a
video
went
viral
on
social
media
where
actor
Ranveer
Singh
was
seen
criticising
PM
Modi
over
unemployment
and
inflation
in
India.
As
the
video
went
viral,
it
was
reported
to
be
deepfake.
Ranveer
made
note
of
the
matter
and
addressed
it
being
fake
on
her
social
media.
He
tweeted
on
his
official
social
media
handle,
"Deepfake
se
bacho
dostonnnn." Well,
it
seems
that
the
actor
is
now
taking
the
strict
legal
action
against
the
matter.
Ranveer's
spokesperson
revealed
firing
the
FIR.
This
strict
action
came
after
many
of
Ranveer's
fans
believed
that
the
video
was
real.
Ranveer's
spokesperson
confirmed
to
ANI
that
they
have
filed
an
official
complaint
against
the
deepfake
video
that
went
viral
on
social
media.
The
spokesperson
confirmed,
"Yes,
we
have
filed
the
police
complaint
and
FIR
has
been
lodged
against
the
handle
that
was
promoting
the
AI-generated
deepfake
video
of
Mr
Ranveer
Singh."
Now
that
the
complaint
has
been
registered,
Mumbai's
cyber
team
will
further
look
into
the
matter.
The
video
that
went
viral
on
social
media
was
AI-generated.
The
video
showcased
him
promoting
his
political
view
while
he
was
in
Varanasi
walking
down
the
ramp
for
Manish
Malhotra.
The
video
looked
very
real
as
it
used
AI-synthesised
voice
to
clone
the
actor's
voice
and
it
looked
very
real.
Previously,
a
similar
video
of
Aamir
Khan
promoting
a
poltical
party
went
viral
on
social
media.
Regarding
the
same,
Aamir
Khan's
spokesperson
said,
"We
want
to
clarify
that
Aamir
Khan
has
never
endorsed
any
political
party
throughout
his
35-year
career.
He
has
dedicated
his
efforts
to
raising
public
awareness
through
Election
Commission
public
awareness
campaigns
for
many
past
elections."
The
spokesperson
further
made
it
clear
in
their
statement
that
the
video
is
fake
totally
untrue.