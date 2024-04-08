Rasha Thadani Heavily TROLLED Over Bollywood Debut Despite Disastrous Audition: Sab paison ka khel...

Rasha
Thadani
Trolled
For
Getting
Debut
Film:
Raveena
Tandon's
daughter
Rasha
Thadani
admitted
that
she
was
a
"complete
disaster" when
she
auditioned
for
Abhikshek
Kapoor's
upcoming
movie.
Despite
not
giving
her
100%
int
he
audition,
Rasha
has
reportedly
got
the
role.
And,
the
star
kid
will
soon
be
making
her
debut
in
the
Bollywood.
As
Rasha
is
all
set
to
appear
in
her
first
B-town
moive,
fans
are
heavily
trolling
her
for
getting
the
opportunity
becasue
of
her
mother's
fame.
Labeling
her
"nepo
kid"
netizens
trolled
the
star
kid
as
she
kick
start
her
career.
A
user
uploaded
Rasha's
Cosmopolitan
interview
on
Reddit
and
in
no
time
this
caught
everyone's
attention.
One
commented,
"Perks
of
being
a
.."
"Other
nepos
are
gonna
eat
her
up.
She's
already
losing
projects
to
them.
No
thanks
hon,
I
have
an
acing
career
in
a
cut-throat
competitive
field
that
requires
application
of
mind,
and
no
daddy's
money
and
connections
could've
bought
me
this.
This
is
my
best
life,
and
it's
better
than
yours.
Peace
out!"
commented
another.
A
user
believed,
"She
"might"
survive
cuz
her
dad
really
got
insane
connections."
Another
trolled
Raveena,
"Raveena
is
trying
so
hard
to
make
her
successful
and
it
seems
to
not
be
working."
A
user
commented
on
her
post,
"Sab
paison
ka
khel
hai
mam
hamare
pass
na
to
pesa
hai
na
hi
filmy
background
fir
Lage
hen
teyari
Kane
men
lekin
I
promise
best
actor
to
banenge..."
RASHA
THADANI
FINDS
HERSELF
GRATEFUL
TO
WORK
WITH
GREATEST
DIRECTOR
IN
DEBUT
FILM
Talkign
about
her
audition
and
how
she
managed
to
get
a
role
in
Abhishek's
film,
the
soon-to-be
actress
said,
"Gattu
sir
is
not
someone
to
just
take
somebody
in
his
film.
I
auditioned
for
the
role,
I
was
a
complete
disaster
(I
am
not
embarrassed
of
saying
it).
But,
he
must
have
seen
something
in
me
that
he
thought
of
giving
me
the
chance."
She
added
how
grateful
sheis
to
work
with
one
of
the
greatest
directors
in
her
debut
film.
She
juggled
between
her
school
and
shootings,
going
school
at
8,
returning
to
workshop,
then
goingback
home
to
complete
homwork.
Story first published: Monday, April 8, 2024, 16:41 [IST]