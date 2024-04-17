Ravi Kishan Controversy: Bhojpuri Star's Wife Reveals SHOCKING Details Against Alleged 2nd Wife Aparna Thakur

Ravi Kishan Controversy: Internet is buzzing with actor-politician Ravi Kishan's latest controversy. Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Bhojpuri star made headlines after a woman from Lucknow, named Aparna Thakur, allegedly claimed to be his second wife. Aparna has allegedly claimed that the BJP MP is the father of her daughter, Shenova. Aparna recently held a press conference in Lucknow and shared details about their grown-up daughter.

Ravi Kishan Alleged 2nd Wife Aparna Thakur Sues The Bhojpuri Star

Aparna Thakur, who claimed to be the 2nd wife of Ravi Kishan, recently held a press conference in Lucknow and claimed that the acto-politician has been neglecting their daughter. She further claimed that he is not accepting their daughter from their second marriage, both socially and publicly.

I said yesterday that Ms Aparna ji is going to court. And this is the proof. All the best to #RaviKishan Bhayya! pic.twitter.com/xRTHvAej94 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 15, 2024

In the conference, Shenova also mentioned that she didn't know this fact until she was 15 years old. Aparna further claimed that she would approach Court to get her daughter's legal rights if he doesn't accept Shenova as his daughter. They even requested CM Yogi Adityanath to meet them and discuss this issue.

Who is Aparna Thakur? Ravi Kishan's Alleged Second Wife Who Sued Bhojpuri Star, Marriage Details & More

Ravi Kishan Wife Reveals Shocking Deets Against Aparna

While Ravi Kishan responded to this matter saying that he is busy with elections, the Bhojpuri superstar's first wife Preeti Shukla is responding to the allegeations labelled against the actor.

According to HT, Preetu Shukla lodged an FIR against Aparna at the Hazratganj police station late night in Tuesday (April 16).

In the compaint, Preeti claimed that Aparna threatened her and demanded Rs 20 crores from them.

"Preeti has alleged that Aparna threatened her and demanded Rs. 20 crore from them. She also mentioned that she has connections with the underworld and threatened to trap Kishan in a fake r*pe case and get the entire family killed if they don't pay up the amount. When her demands were not fulfilled, she held a press conference in Lucknow, making false allegations against Kishan," HT reported.

It has also been mentioned that Preeti is already married for 35 years and has a son and a daughter. Actor-politican Ravi Kishan is yet to address the ongoing reports.