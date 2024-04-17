Ravi Kishan Controversy: Bhojpuri Star's Wife Reveals SHOCKING Details Against Alleged 2nd Wife Aparna Thakur

Ravi
Kishan
Controversy:
Internet
is
buzzing
with
actor-politician
Ravi
Kishan's
latest
controversy.
Ahead
of
the
Lok
Sabha
elections
2024,
the
Bhojpuri
star
made
headlines
after
a
woman
from
Lucknow,
named
Aparna
Thakur,
allegedly
claimed
to
be
his
second
wife.
Aparna
has
allegedly
claimed
that
the
BJP
MP
is
the
father
of
her
daughter,
Shenova.
Aparna
recently
held
a
press
conference
in
Lucknow
and
shared
details
about
their
grown-up
daughter.
Ravi
Kishan
Alleged
2nd
Wife
Aparna
Thakur
Sues
The
Bhojpuri
Star
Aparna
Thakur,
who
claimed
to
be
the
2nd
wife
of
Ravi
Kishan,
recently
held
a
press
conference
in
Lucknow
and
claimed
that
the
acto-politician
has
been
neglecting
their
daughter.
She
further
claimed
that
he
is
not
accepting
their
daughter
from
their
second
marriage,
both
socially
and
publicly.
In
the
conference,
Shenova
also
mentioned
that
she
didn't
know
this
fact
until
she
was
15
years
old.
Aparna
further
claimed
that
she
would
approach
Court
to
get
her
daughter's
legal
rights
if
he
doesn't
accept
Shenova
as
his
daughter.
They
even
requested
CM
Yogi
Adityanath
to
meet
them
and
discuss
this
issue.
In
the
compaint,
Preeti
claimed
that
Aparna
threatened
her
and
demanded
Rs
20
crores
from
them.
"Preeti
has
alleged
that
Aparna
threatened
her
and
demanded
Rs.
20
crore
from
them.
She
also
mentioned
that
she
has
connections
with
the
underworld
and
threatened
to
trap
Kishan
in
a
fake
r*pe
case
and
get
the
entire
family
killed
if
they
don't
pay
up
the
amount.
When
her
demands
were
not
fulfilled,
she
held
a
press
conference
in
Lucknow,
making
false
allegations
against
Kishan,"
HT
reported.