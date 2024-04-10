Redditors Dig Out Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Classy’ Response To Deepika Padukone-Sonam Kapoor’s 2010 KWK Episode, Watch

Photo
Credit:
Ranbir
Kapoor
fan
page/Instagram,
Deepika
Padukone/Instagram,
Sonam
Kapoor/Instagram
Deepika
Padukone
and
Ranbir
Kapoor's
relationship
had
created
a
buzz
during
the
late
00s.
However,
the
relationship
didn't
go
well
and
the
duo
called
it
quits
after
dating
for
two
years.
However,
things
went
even
more
controversial
when
Deepika
and
Sonam
appeared
together
on
Koffee
With
Karan
and
spoke
negatively
about
Ranbir
Kapoor
on
several
things.
Deepika
Padukone
and
Sonam
Kapoor's
Witty
And
Negative
Responses
About
Ranbir
Kapoor
It
all
started
with
an
episode
of
Koffee
With
Karan
when
Deepika
and
Sonam
appeared
together
and
bashed
Ranbir
out
of
nowhere.
Talking
about
Ranbir,
Sonam
revealed
that
she
is
not
sure
if
he
is
a
good
boyfriend.
Even
Deepika
suggested
that
Ranbir
should
endorse
a
condom
brand.
Ranbir
Kapoor's
'Classy'
Response
to
Sonam
Kapoor
And
Deepika
Padukone
After
the
episode
was
aired,
Ranbir
Kapoor
appeared
in
an
interview
with
Simi
Garewal
where
he
said,
"You
know,
I
was
there
on
the
day
that
they
were
shooting
the
episode.
I
was
in
my
trailer.
After
they
finished
the
episode,
both
of
them
came
to
my
trailer
and
were
very
sweet
to
me
and
talked
to
me.
I
wasn't
aware
of
what
was
happening
back
there."
He
continued,
"I
think
after
the
episode
was
aired,
there
was
a
lot
of
hoopla
around
me
about
that
episode.
I
didn't
take
it
that
negatively.
I
wasn't
that
hurt.
I
still
respect
Deepika
a
lot.
I
had
a
beautiful
relationship
with
her.
She
has
some
angst
against
me,
I
think
it
would
be
more
graceful
of
her
if
she
would
pick
up
the
phone
and
speak
to
me
rather
than
speak
on
a
public
platform.
She
didn't
do
that,
but
I
still
respect
her.
I
still
wish
her
all
the
best
in
life.
Sonam,
I
had
no
idea
why
she
said
the
things
that
she
did.
It's
fine,
if
people
want
to
make
fun
of
me,
if
people
want
to
ridicule
me
in
some
way
or
the
other,
it's
their
life."
How
Redditors
Reacted
To
The
Video
Of
Ranbir
Kapoor
After
the
video
resurfaced,
redditors
assembled
to
support
Ranbir,
one
wrote,
"Say
whatever
you
wanna
about
this
dude,
but
his
responses
are
always
on
point,
even
when
he's
put
on
the
spot.
Handles
it
like
a
pro." Another
one
pointed
out,
"Dude
is
so
level
headed
and
chill."
One
user
wrote,
"Yes
cheating
is
wrong
but
the
fact
he
never
badmouthed
dp
sonam
even
after
they
ruined
his
entire
public
image.
Also
worked
with
them...was
truly
a
classy
response."
Another
wrote,
"Classy
response.
And
people
talking
sweetly
to
you
when
just
moments
earlier
they
were
making
fun
of
you
behind
your
back
is
something
even
average
joes
like
us
face
today."
Deepika
and
Ranbir
are
now
married
to
Ranveer
Singh
and
Alia
Bhatt
respectively.
While
Deepika
is
expecting
her
first
child,
Ranbir
is
a
father
of
one.