Richa Chadha Draws Inspiration from Meena Kumari for Her Role in "Heeramandi - The Diamond Bazaar"

Actress Richa Chadha has revealed that she delved into the iconic performances of legendary actress Meena Kumari to craft her character in the upcoming series "Heeramandi - The Diamond Bazaar." Directed by the visionary filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the series promises to be a cinematic masterpiece, delving into the intricate world of courtesans.

Richa Chadha, who essays the role of Lajjo, a courtesan with a captivating persona, shares that she found inspiration in Meena Kumari's portrayal of Shahibjaan in the timeless classic "Pakeezah." Upon Bhansali's suggestion, Richa immersed herself in studying Kumari's character, drawing parallels between Sahibjaan and Lajjo.

"Carefully observing, learning from and taking lessons from Meena Kumari ji's character in 'Pakeezah' was a truly enriching and deeply transforming experience for me ahead of shooting for Heeramandi," says Richa Chadha. "In the movie, Paakezah, Meena Kumari's character has a certain tragic depth and complexity that resonated with Lajjo, the character that I play in the show. I worked on the voice and diction, while studying Meena Jis work, to the point of imitation sometimes. I felt like I was walking in the footsteps of a cinematic legend, and it was an honor to pay tribute to Meena Kumari ji through my portrayal of Lajjo."

A source from the production describes Richa's dedication to her craft, stating, "Richa has brought an unparalleled passion and understanding to her role in 'Heeramandi.' Her commitment to immersing herself in the nuances of her character is truly commendable. Drawing inspiration from Meena Kumari's iconic performance has added layers of authenticity to Lajjo's character."

"Heeramandi - The Diamond Bazaar" promises to be a riveting exploration of love, power, and resilience set against the backdrop of a bustling courtesan quarter. With Richa Chadha's nuanced portrayal and homage to Meena Kumari, audiences can anticipate a captivating cinematic experience.