Richa Chadha Draws Inspiration from Meena Kumari for Her Role in "Heeramandi - The Diamond Bazaar"

Actress
Richa
Chadha
has
revealed
that
she
delved
into
the
iconic
performances
of
legendary
actress
Meena
Kumari
to
craft
her
character
in
the
upcoming
series
"Heeramandi
-
The
Diamond
Bazaar." Directed
by
the
visionary
filmmaker
Sanjay
Leela
Bhansali,
the
series
promises
to
be
a
cinematic
masterpiece,
delving
into
the
intricate
world
of
courtesans.
Richa
Chadha,
who
essays
the
role
of
Lajjo,
a
courtesan
with
a
captivating
persona,
shares
that
she
found
inspiration
in
Meena
Kumari's
portrayal
of
Shahibjaan
in
the
timeless
classic
"Pakeezah."
Upon
Bhansali's
suggestion,
Richa
immersed
herself
in
studying
Kumari's
character,
drawing
parallels
between
Sahibjaan
and
Lajjo.
"Carefully
observing,
learning
from
and
taking
lessons
from
Meena
Kumari
ji's
character
in
'Pakeezah' was
a
truly
enriching
and
deeply
transforming
experience
for
me
ahead
of
shooting
for
Heeramandi,"
says
Richa
Chadha.
"In
the
movie,
Paakezah,
Meena
Kumari's
character
has
a
certain
tragic
depth
and
complexity
that
resonated
with
Lajjo,
the
character
that
I
play
in
the
show.
I
worked
on
the
voice
and
diction,
while
studying
Meena
Jis
work,
to
the
point
of
imitation
sometimes.
I
felt
like
I
was
walking
in
the
footsteps
of
a
cinematic
legend,
and
it
was
an
honor
to
pay
tribute
to
Meena
Kumari
ji
through
my
portrayal
of
Lajjo."
A
source
from
the
production
describes
Richa's
dedication
to
her
craft,
stating,
"Richa
has
brought
an
unparalleled
passion
and
understanding
to
her
role
in
'Heeramandi.'
Her
commitment
to
immersing
herself
in
the
nuances
of
her
character
is
truly
commendable.
Drawing
inspiration
from
Meena
Kumari's
iconic
performance
has
added
layers
of
authenticity
to
Lajjo's
character."
"Heeramandi
-
The
Diamond
Bazaar" promises
to
be
a
riveting
exploration
of
love,
power,
and
resilience
set
against
the
backdrop
of
a
bustling
courtesan
quarter.
With
Richa
Chadha's
nuanced
portrayal
and
homage
to
Meena
Kumari,
audiences
can
anticipate
a
captivating
cinematic
experience.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 11:53 [IST]