Exclusive! Rohit Bose Roy On Rashmika Mandanna And Other Celebs Facing Deepfake, "It Is Embarrassing"

Rohit
Bose
Roy
is
gearing
up
for
the
release
of
his
next
film
titled
Irah
in
which
he
plays
the
lead
role.
The
movie
revolves
around
AI
and
how
it
changes
the
life
of
a
man.
The
trailer
has
grabbed
everyone's
attention
as
a
lot
of
scenes
in
it
are
very
relatable
as
similar
things
are
happening
in
thw
world.
Filmibeat
recently
interacted
with
Rohit
and
spoke
to
him
about
AI
and
deepfake.
When
asked
him
how
dangerous
he
feels
AI
is
for
celebs
and
for
common
people
as
well,
Rohit
said,
"When
it
happens
with
a
celebrity
it
is
embarassing,
and
when
it
happens
with
a
non-celebrity
it
is
dangerous.
A
child
was
kidnapped
and
killed;
his
voice
was
cloned
by
using
AI's
voice
clonning
app.
His
father
was
called
and
he
diverted
it
to
police.
A
lot
of
things
can
happen
and
you
will
read
about
these
things
because
in
this
world
there
are
many
bad
people.
90%
of
people
are
good
and
positive,
but
then
there
are
10%
of
people
or
maybe
less
than
that,
they
are
just
waiting
to
do
some
scam.
I
always
think
why
would
they
do
it;
it's
not
like
they
can't
do
something
else.
But,
then
their
minds
only
work
in
that
zone."
"There
are
many
people
who
are
using
the
AI,
and
this
deepfake
is
nothing.
I
know
that
it's
not
Rashmika
Mandanna,
it's
not
Alia
Bhatt.
So,
it
is
embarrassing,
and
then
you
take
it
down.
But,
the
real
problems
that
the
world
will
face
and
India
is
currently
facing
is
that
it
is
being
wrongly
used.
Even
the
financial
scams
that
happen,
in
a
way
might
have
been
done
by
using
AI,
I
feel
that," he
added.
Irah
Release
Date
Irah
is
directed
by
Sam
Bhattacharjee,
and
it
is
slated
to
release
on
4th
April
2024.
It
also
stars
Karishma
Kotak
and
Rajesh
Sharma.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 2, 2024, 13:24 [IST]