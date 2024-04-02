Exclusive! Rohit Bose Roy On Rashmika Mandanna And Other Celebs Facing Deepfake, "It Is Embarrassing"

Rohit Bose Roy is gearing up for the release of his next film titled Irah in which he plays the lead role. The movie revolves around AI and how it changes the life of a man. The trailer has grabbed everyone's attention as a lot of scenes in it are very relatable as similar things are happening in thw world. Filmibeat recently interacted with Rohit and spoke to him about AI and deepfake.

When asked him how dangerous he feels AI is for celebs and for common people as well, Rohit said, "When it happens with a celebrity it is embarassing, and when it happens with a non-celebrity it is dangerous. A child was kidnapped and killed; his voice was cloned by using AI's voice clonning app. His father was called and he diverted it to police. A lot of things can happen and you will read about these things because in this world there are many bad people. 90% of people are good and positive, but then there are 10% of people or maybe less than that, they are just waiting to do some scam. I always think why would they do it; it's not like they can't do something else. But, then their minds only work in that zone."

"There are many people who are using the AI, and this deepfake is nothing. I know that it's not Rashmika Mandanna, it's not Alia Bhatt. So, it is embarrassing, and then you take it down. But, the real problems that the world will face and India is currently facing is that it is being wrongly used. Even the financial scams that happen, in a way might have been done by using AI, I feel that," he added.

Irah Release Date

Irah is directed by Sam Bhattacharjee, and it is slated to release on 4th April 2024. It also stars Karishma Kotak and Rajesh Sharma.