Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan Starrer Ishq Vishk Rebound Delayed Again Despite Being Fully Ready

Ishq Vishk Rebound Delayed Again: Ishq Vishk Rebound which was supposed to be the launchpad of Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, Naina Grewal, and Pashmina Roshan, who is the cousin of Hrithik Roshan, got delayed yet again. Although the film is fully ready and looking for a nationwide release, the film might witness a limited release followed by an immediate release on streaming platforms.

When Will Ishq Vishk Rebound Release?

According to the sources, the film is struggling to find distributors. After repetitive delays, now the film is slated to release on June 28. According to a source, "When the makers announced 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' during the pandemic, the excitement around it was huge. However, with the current state of the movie business with absolutely no certainty, the film is struggling to find takers. Despite being fully ready, the film is facing major delays as no major distributor is showing interest in the film for a theatrical release."

On the other hand, according to India Today, producer Ramesh Taurani commented on the same, "No, not at all. We have already announced the release date on 28th June, but our two song shoots were pending, which caused the delay."

More About Ishq Vishk Rebound

Ishq Vishk Rebound is the sequel of Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao, and Shehnaaz Treasury starrer Ishq Vishk, which became a huge hit in the year of 2003.

Audience will see a few fresh new faces in the new-age movie. Directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, the film will hit the theatres on June 28, 2024.

Earlier, Rohit Saraf, one of the stars of the film commented on stepping into the shoes of Shahid Kapoor, he said, "I am not stepping into Shahid (Kapoor)'s shoes. The only thing that the two films, Ishq Vishk and Ishq Vishk Rebound hold in common is just the name. It is the franchise which is common."