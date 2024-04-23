Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan Starrer Ishq Vishk Rebound Delayed Again Despite Being Fully Ready

Ishq
Although
the
film
is
fully
ready
and
looking
for
a
nationwide
release,
the
film
might
witness
a
limited
release
followed
by
an
immediate
release
on
streaming
platforms.
According
to
the
sources,
the
film
is
struggling
to
find
distributors.
After
repetitive
delays,
now
the
film
is
slated
to
release
on
June
28.
According
to
a
source,
"When
the
makers
announced
'Ishq
Vishk
Rebound'
during
the
pandemic,
the
excitement
around
it
was
huge.
However,
with
the
current
state
of
the
movie
business
with
absolutely
no
certainty,
the
film
is
struggling
to
find
takers.
Despite
being
fully
ready,
the
film
is
facing
major
delays
as
no
major
distributor
is
showing
interest
in
the
film
for
a
theatrical
release."
On
the
other
hand,
according
to
India
Today,
producer
Ramesh
Taurani
commented
on
the
same,
"No,
not
at
all.
We
have
already
announced
the
release
date
on
28th
June,
but
our
two
song
shoots
were
pending,
which
caused
the
delay."
Ishq
Vishk
Rebound
is
the
sequel
of
Shahid
Kapoor,
Amrita
Rao,
and
Shehnaaz
Treasury
starrer
Ishq
Vishk,
which
became
a
huge
hit
in
the
year
of
2003.
Audience
will
see
a
few
fresh
new
faces
in
the
new-age
movie.
Directed
by
Nipun
Avinash
Dharmadhikari,
the
film
will
hit
the
theatres
on
June
28,
2024.
Earlier,
Rohit
Saraf,
one
of
the
stars
of
the
film
commented
on
stepping
into
the
shoes
of
Shahid
Kapoor,
he
said,
"I
am
not
stepping
into
Shahid
(Kapoor)'s
shoes.
The
only
thing
that
the
two
films,
Ishq
Vishk
and
Ishq
Vishk
Rebound
hold
in
common
is
just
the
name.
It
is
the
franchise
which
is
common."
Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 19:38 [IST]