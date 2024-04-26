Ruslaan Twitter (X) Review: Netizens Reveal What’s Good What’s Bad In This Aayush Sharma’s Action Entertainer

Ruslaan Twitter Review: Aayush Sharma is all over the headlines today and rightfully so. After all, his much anticipated action entertainer has finally hit the theatres. We are talking about Ruslaan which also stars Sushrii Shreya Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malvade in the lead. Helmed by Karan Lalit Butani, Ruslaan has managed to create massive buzz in the town and the trailer left the audience wanting for more.

Interestingly, Ruslaan marks Aayush's return to the big screen after around three years and it has opened to average reviews from the audience. The movie is touted to be an action thriller and as it has finally released today, the social media is abuzz with tweets about Ruslaan. In fact, the audience has revealed that what did they like or disliked about this Aayush Sharma directorial.

What's Bad In Ruslaan:

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter (now X), a user wrote that Ruslaan comes with a bad writing and direction. In fact, it is also called a waste of time. The tweet read as, "#Ruslaan suffers from bad writing and absolutely stupid direction. Film offers everything yet nothing seems logical in this one. #AayushSharma looks promising but seriously needs a good script and decent director before his career goes downhill. WASTE OF TIME".

What's Good In Ruslaan:

A section of audience also spoke about what they loved about Ruslaan and lauded Aayush and Jagapathi Babu's acting prowess along with the action sequences. A Twitter user wrote, "I feel #Ruslaan is amazing and has too many goosebumps worthy moments. Guys, watch it yourself and then judge it".

Meanwhile, talking about Ruslaan, Aayush stated that the movie is a high octane action entertainer which is backed with emotions, romance and patriotism packed in right proportions. "There's a lot of entertainment and drama to be offered. Also, it's a film that can be watched by every age group," he added.