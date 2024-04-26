Ruslaan Twitter (X) Review: Netizens Reveal What’s Good What’s Bad In This Aayush Sharma’s Action Entertainer

Ruslaan
Aayush
Sharma
is
all
over
the
headlines
today
and
rightfully
so.
After
all,
his
much
anticipated
action
entertainer
has
finally
hit
the
theatres.
We
are
talking
about
Ruslaan
which
also
stars
Sushrii
Shreya
Mishraa,
Jagapathi
Babu
and
Vidya
Malvade
in
the
lead.
Helmed
by
Karan
Lalit
Butani,
Ruslaan
has
managed
to
create
massive
buzz
in
the
town
and
the
trailer
left
the
audience
wanting
for
more.
Interestingly,
Ruslaan
marks
Aayush's
return
to
the
big
screen
after
around
three
years
and
it
has
opened
to
average
reviews
from
the
audience.
The
movie
is
touted
to
be
an
action
thriller
and
as
it
has
finally
released
today,
the
social
media
is
abuzz
with
tweets
about
Ruslaan.
In
fact,
the
audience
has
revealed
that
what
did
they
like
or
disliked
about
this
Aayush
Sharma
directorial.
What's
Bad
In
Ruslaan:
Taking
to
the
micro-blogging
site
Twitter
(now
X),
a
user
wrote
that
Ruslaan
comes
with
a
bad
writing
and
direction.
In
fact,
it
is
also
called
a
waste
of
time.
The
tweet
read
as,
"#Ruslaan
suffers
from
bad
writing
and
absolutely
stupid
direction.
Film
offers
everything
yet
nothing
seems
logical
in
this
one.
#AayushSharma
looks
promising
but
seriously
needs
a
good
script
and
decent
director
before
his
career
goes
downhill.
WASTE
OF
TIME".
Rating;
is
UNBEARABLE.
Expectations
were
high
from
#AayushSharma
[post
Antim]
but
he
disappoints
hugely.
The
film
starts
off
really
well
but
the
illogical
chunks
fail
to
hold
your
attention.
The
film
is
dragged
heavily.
NOT
RECOMMENDED.
👎
A
section
of
audience
also
spoke
about
what
they
loved
about
Ruslaan
and
lauded
Aayush
and
Jagapathi
Babu's
acting
prowess
along
with
the
action
sequences.
A
Twitter
user
wrote,
"I
feel
#Ruslaan
is
amazing
and
has
too
many
goosebumps
worthy
moments.
Guys,
watch
it
yourself
and
then
judge
it".
Meanwhile,
talking
about
Ruslaan,
Aayush
stated
that
the
movie
is
a
high
octane
action
entertainer
which
is
backed
with
emotions,
romance
and
patriotism
packed
in
right
proportions.
"There's
a
lot
of
entertainment
and
drama
to
be
offered.
Also,
it's
a
film
that
can
be
watched
by
every
age
group," he
added.
Story first published: Friday, April 26, 2024, 17:40 [IST]