Saira Banu Misses Dilip Kumar On Eid; Shares Throwback Video Of Late Actor From Eid Celebration Over The Years

Saira
Banu
pens
a
heartfelt
note
on
Eid,
talking
about
her
introduction
to
the
festival
after
her
marriage
to
Dilip
Kumar.
The
veteran
actress
spoke
about
how
her
house
became
the
centre
of
celebration
for
all
of
their
friends,
from
the
industry
and
otherwise,
extending
to
loyal
friends,
loved
ones
and
family
members.
Saira
Banu
also
spoke
about
how
their
house
became
akin
to
a
garden,
filled
with
the
aroma
of
Kheer
and
Biryani,
and
visitors
flowing
in
and
out
with
music
filling
the
air.
She
ends
by
thanking
all
those
who
joined
in
the
celebrations
over
the
years,
reminiscing
about
the
love,
laughter
and
memories
they
shared
over
the
years,
wishing
for
peaceful
times
and
more
memories
to
come.