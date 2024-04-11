English Edition
Saira Banu Misses Dilip Kumar On Eid; Shares Throwback Video Of Late Actor From Eid Celebration Over The Years

Saira Banu Misses Dilip Kumar On Eid Shares Throwback Video

Saira Banu pens a heartfelt note on Eid, talking about her introduction to the festival after her marriage to Dilip Kumar. The veteran actress spoke about how her house became the centre of celebration for all of their friends, from the industry and otherwise, extending to loyal friends, loved ones and family members.

Saira Banu also spoke about how their house became akin to a garden, filled with the aroma of Kheer and Biryani, and visitors flowing in and out with music filling the air.

She ends by thanking all those who joined in the celebrations over the years, reminiscing about the love, laughter and memories they shared over the years, wishing for peaceful times and more memories to come.

Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2024, 18:04 [IST]
