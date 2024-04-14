Salman Khan’s Balcony Almost Hit While He Was At Home As Gunshots Fired Outside His Residence; See 1st Video

Salman Khan Gun Firing Case Latest Update: The gun firing incident outside Salman Khan's residence has left everyone shocked. On Sunday morning (April 14), two bike-borne assailants fired almost five rounds of bullets outside Khan's Galaxy apartment in Bandra around 5 am. While the investigation is currently underway, the security has been beefed up outside his residence. As per latest reports, the suspected shooters have allegedly targetted Khan's balcony while he was inside during the firing.

Salman Khan Gun Firing Case Outside His Bandra Apartment Latest Updates:

According to the latest report published by Times Now, the unidentified shooters allegedly targetted Khan's balcony amid his Y+ security. Reportedly, he was inside his residence during the incident. As the report further suggests, a bullet also hit the first floor of Galaxy apartment, where the actor resides, and according to the police officials, a foreign pistol was used during the firing.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Visuals from outside actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra where two unidentified men opened fire this morning.



Police and forensic team present on the spot. pic.twitter.com/5vMmoXbI22 — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2024

Salman Khan House Firing: Is Lawrence Bishnoi Behind Incident? Speculations Swirl Considering Previous Threats

Speculations are rife, notorious gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar might be the mastermind behind the firing incident outside Khan's residence. An alleged CCTV footage of the suspected shooters is also doing rounds on the internet.

"The CCTV footage quality is very poor and it was dark, so the bike's registration number was not clear. The rider and pillion both were wearing helmets. We are taking help of technical experts to clear the CCTV footage and get a few leads in the matter," a crime branch official added.

On the work front, Salman Khan treated his fans on Eid 2024 with eidi as he announced his next - Sikandar, which is scheduled for Eid 2025. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the high-budget film is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Sikandar: Salman Khan's Big Announcement On Eid 2024 Leaves Netizens Elated; Fans Say 'Eidi Ke Liye Shukriya'