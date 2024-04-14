Salman Khan’s Balcony Almost Hit While He Was At Home As Gunshots Fired Outside His Residence; See 1st Video

Salman
Khan
Gun
Firing
Case
Latest
Update:
The
gun
firing
incident
outside
Salman
Khan's
residence
has
left
everyone
shocked.
On
Sunday
morning
(April
14),
two
bike-borne
assailants
fired
almost
five
rounds
of
bullets
outside
Khan's
Galaxy
apartment
in
Bandra
around
5
am.
While
the
investigation
is
currently
underway,
the
security
has
been
beefed
up
outside
his
residence.
As
per
latest
reports,
the
suspected
shooters
have
allegedly
targetted
Khan's
balcony
while
he
was
inside
during
the
firing.
According
to
the
latest
report
published
by
Times
Now,
the
unidentified
shooters
allegedly
targetted
Khan's
balcony
amid
his
Y+
security.
Reportedly,
he
was
inside
his
residence
during
the
incident.
As
the
report
further
suggests,
a
bullet
also
hit
the
first
floor
of
Galaxy
apartment,
where
the
actor
resides,
and
according
to
the
police
officials,
a
foreign
pistol
was
used
during
the
firing.
#WATCH
|
Mumbai,
Maharashtra:
Visuals
from
outside
actor
Salman
Khan's
residence
in
Bandra
where
two
unidentified
men
opened
fire
this
morning.
Speculations
are
rife,
notorious
gangsters
Lawrence
Bishnoi
and
Goldy
Brar
might
be
the
mastermind
behind
the
firing
incident
outside
Khan's
residence.
An
alleged
CCTV
footage
of
the
suspected
shooters
is
also
doing
rounds
on
the
internet.
"The
CCTV
footage
quality
is
very
poor
and
it
was
dark,
so
the
bike's
registration
number
was
not
clear.
The
rider
and
pillion
both
were
wearing
helmets.
We
are
taking
help
of
technical
experts
to
clear
the
CCTV
footage
and
get
a
few
leads
in
the
matter,"
a
crime
branch
official
added.
On
the
work
front,
Salman
Khan
treated
his
fans
on
Eid
2024
with
eidi
as
he
announced
his
next
-
Sikandar,
which
is
scheduled
for
Eid
2025.
Directed
by
AR
Murugadoss,
the
high-budget
film
is
being
produced
by
Sajid
Nadiadwala.