Salman Khan Case: Actor Arrives In 'X' Cr Car At Airport With Tight Security Days After House Firing Incident

Salman
Khan
First
Public
Appearance
After
House
Firing
Incident:
Bollywood
superstar
Salman
Khan
made
his
first
public
appearance
days
after
the
shocking
house
firing
incident
outside
actor's
residence,
Galaxy
Apartments
in
Bandra.
The
Mumbai
crime
branch
arrested
both
the
shooters
who
fired
almost
5
rounds
of
bullets
outside
Khan's
house
on
Sunday
(April
14)
at
5
am
in
the
morning.
Earleir
today
(April
19),
the
Bajrangi
Bhaijaan
actor
was
spotted
at
the
airport
for
the
time
after
the
shocking
incident
as
he
jetted
off
from
the
city
to
attend
an
event.
The
actor
was
papped
arriving
in
one
of
his
swanky
cars
and
the
price
of
the
beast
will
leave
you
stunned.
Salman
seemed
to
made
his
way
to
the
airport
in
his
lavish
Range
Rover
in
white
colour.
Do
you
guys
know
how
much
does
Khan's
swanky
beast
cost?
According
to
multiple
reports
surfacing
online,
the
Dabangg
actor
owns
the
2019
Range
Rover
Vogue
Autobiography
variant
that
comes
with
a
whopping
price
tag
of
Rs
2.76
CRORES
(ex-showroom).
More
About
The
Salman
Khan
House
Firing
Case:
On
Monday
late
night,
the
Mumbai
crime
branch
arrested
both
the
shooters
involved
in
the
case
-
identifed
as
Sagar
Pal
and
Vicky
Gupta
-
from
Gujarat.
According
to
News18,
they
were
given
Rs
1
cr
in
advance.
The
report
further
stated
they
were
also
promised
Rs
3
crores
after
the
implementation
of
the
plan.
It
was
reported
that
the
shooters
were
not
planning
to
kill
Salman
Khan,
neither
were
they
suggested
to
do
so.
ANI
reports,
"The
accused
conducted
a
'recce'
of
Salman
Khan's
farmhouse
in
Panvel.
They
intended
to
just
scare
him,
not
murder
him."