Salman Khan Case: Actor Arrives In 'X' Cr Car At Airport With Tight Security Days After House Firing Incident

Salman Khan First Public Appearance After House Firing Incident: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made his first public appearance days after the shocking house firing incident outside actor's residence, Galaxy Apartments in Bandra. The Mumbai crime branch arrested both the shooters who fired almost 5 rounds of bullets outside Khan's house on Sunday (April 14) at 5 am in the morning. Earleir today (April 19), the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor was spotted at the airport for the time after the shocking incident as he jetted off from the city to attend an event. The actor was papped arriving in one of his swanky cars and the price of the beast will leave you stunned. Read on...

Salman Khan Spotted At Airport With Tight Security

Days after the house firing incident outside Salman's house, the actor made his first public appearance today (April 19) at the Mumbai airport. The actor was surrounded with tight security, including his bodyguard Shera.

Khan sported a casual look as he was jetting off from the city to attend an event in Dubai. He was seen wearing a black t-shirt paired with matching pants and sunglasses as he made his way insde the airport gate. He also greeted the paparazzi present outside the airport with a nod from afar.

Salman Khan Makes First Public Appearance In 'X' Cr Car Days After Firing Incident

Salman seemed to made his way to the airport in his lavish Range Rover in white colour. Do you guys know how much does Khan's swanky beast cost? According to multiple reports surfacing online, the Dabangg actor owns the 2019 Range Rover Vogue Autobiography variant that comes with a whopping price tag of Rs 2.76 CRORES (ex-showroom).

More About The Salman Khan House Firing Case:

On Monday late night, the Mumbai crime branch arrested both the shooters involved in the case - identifed as Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta - from Gujarat. According to News18, they were given Rs 1 cr in advance. The report further stated they were also promised Rs 3 crores after the implementation of the plan.

It was reported that the shooters were not planning to kill Salman Khan, neither were they suggested to do so. ANI reports, "The accused conducted a 'recce' of Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel. They intended to just scare him, not murder him."

