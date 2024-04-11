Eid 2024 | Salman Khan Fans Face Lathi Charge Outside Bhaijan's House; Netizens Say 'What A Shame'

Lathi
Charge
On
Salman
Khan's
Fans:
On
the
ocassion
of
Eid,
a
huge
crowd
gathered
outside
of
Salman
Khan's
house
to
get
a
glance
of
the
actor.
Where
many
wished
his
Eid
Mubarak,
other
waited
to
see
actor
as
they
considered
it
their
eidi.
But
what
got
fans
in
return
was
thrashing
from
police.
A
video
surfaced
where
police
resort
to
lathi
charge
at
fans.
Thsi
created
the
panic
among
the
fans,
making
them
run
here
and
there.
Some
left
behind
their
chappals
while
a
few
fell
on
the
road
while
police
were
beating
them
with
lathi.
As
he
video
of
police
lathi
charging
fans
surfaced,
a
user
commented,
"Bhai
ka
yahi
style
h
return
gift
dene
ka." Another
claimed,
"This
is
wrong."
Another
tagged
Salman
saying,
"see
this...what
a
shame..."
On
Eid,
the
actor
chose
Instagram
to
extend
his
Eid
Mubarak
wishes
to
his
fans,
adding
his
own
unique
flair.
However,
unlike
previous
years,
where
Salman's
new
movie
graced
the
screens,
this
year
saw
no
such
release
from
the
actor.
But
he
promised
his
fans
that
the
upcoming
Eid
will
bring
a
new
movie
for
them.
The
actor
announced
the
release
of
his
upcoming
flick
'Sikandar'.
Salman
took
to
Instagram
to
claim,
"Iss
Eid
'Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan' aur
'Maidaan'
ko
dekho
aur
agli
Eid
Sikandar
se
aa
kar
milo....
Wish
u
all
Eid
Mubarak!"
Salman
Khan
starrer
Sikandar
is
directed
by
AR
Murugadoss
and
is
produced
by
Sajid
Nadiadwala
under
NGE
movies
and
Warda
Nadiadwala
banners.
The
release
of
Sikandar
is
revealed
to
be
in
mid
2025.
Until
now,
the
star
cast
of
the
movie
has
not
been
revealed.
Let
us
further
wait
to
see
how
everyone's
bhaijan
will
perform
on
silver
screen.
It
is
speculated
that
the
movies
that
get
so
much
hype
undobtedly
perform
well
on
the
box
office.