Eid 2024 | Salman Khan Fans Face Lathi Charge Outside Bhaijan's House; Netizens Say 'What A Shame'

Lathi Charge On Salman Khan's Fans: On the ocassion of Eid, a huge crowd gathered outside of Salman Khan's house to get a glance of the actor. Where many wished his Eid Mubarak, other waited to see actor as they considered it their eidi. But what got fans in return was thrashing from police. A video surfaced where police resort to lathi charge at fans. Thsi created the panic among the fans, making them run here and there. Some left behind their chappals while a few fell on the road while police were beating them with lathi.

As he video of police lathi charging fans surfaced, a user commented, "Bhai ka yahi style h return gift dene ka." Another claimed, "This is wrong." Another tagged Salman saying, "see this...what a shame..."

On Eid, the actor chose Instagram to extend his Eid Mubarak wishes to his fans, adding his own unique flair. However, unlike previous years, where Salman's new movie graced the screens, this year saw no such release from the actor. But he promised his fans that the upcoming Eid will bring a new movie for them. The actor announced the release of his upcoming flick 'Sikandar'. Salman took to Instagram to claim, "Iss Eid 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' aur 'Maidaan' ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar milo.... Wish u all Eid Mubarak!"

Directed by @ARMurugadoss @NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala #SikandarEid2025 pic.twitter.com/5NIYdjPP9P — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 11, 2024

Salman Khan starrer Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss and is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under NGE movies and Warda Nadiadwala banners. The release of Sikandar is revealed to be in mid 2025. Until now, the star cast of the movie has not been revealed. Let us further wait to see how everyone's bhaijan will perform on silver screen. It is speculated that the movies that get so much hype undobtedly perform well on the box office.