Salman Khan Gun Firing: Police Reveals IP Address Of FB Post On Responsibility For Shooting Traced To Portugal

Mumbai,
Apr
15
(PTI)
The
IP
(Internet
Protocol)
address
of
the
Facebook
post
claiming
responsibility
for
firing
at
Bollywood
actor
Salman
Khan's
Mumbai
residence
has
been
traced
to
Portugal,
a
senior
police
officer
said
on
Monday.
Prima
facie,
the
shooters
had
conducted
recce
around
Galaxy
Apartment
in
Banda,
where
Khan
lives,
a
few
days
ago,
he
said.
Police
suspect
a
VPN
(virtual
private
network)
was
used
for
uploading
the
Facebook
post,
allegedly
by
Anmol
Bishnoi,
the
brother
of
jailed
gangster
Lawrence
Bishnoi
on
Sunday,
he
said.
A
VPN
establishes
a
digital
connection
between
a
computer
and
a
remote
server
owned
by
a
VPN
provider,
creating
a
point-to-point
tunnel
that
encrypts
personal
data,
masks
IP
addresses,
and
allows
the
user
to
sidestep
website
blocks
and
firewalls
on
the
Internet.
The
FB
post
claiming
responsibility
surfaced
on
Sunday
at
around
11
am,
hours
after
shots
were
fired
by
two
unidentified
bike-borne
men
at
Khan's
residence
around
5
AM.
"The
IP
address
of
the
FB
post
was
traced
to
Portugal.
We
are
verifying," the
officer
added.'
Notably,
the
post
written
in
Hindi
termed
the
firing
as
an
“event" and
a
“trailer".
“We
have
only
shown
you
a
trailer
so
that
you
understand
the
magnitude
of
our
strength
and
do
not
test
it.
This
is
the
first
and
last
warning,"
the
post
reads.
According
to
the
officer,
the
shooters
had
conducted
recce
outside
Khan's
Bandra
residence
a
few
days
ago.
Police
are
also
examining
CCTV
footage
of
the
area
near
Galaxy
Apartment
to
verify
whether
the
shooters
were
part
of
the
crowd
that
gathered
there
on
Eid
on
April
11
to
catch
a
glimpse
of
Khan.
Meanwhile,
considering
the
threat
perception,
security
has
been
enhanced
at
the
Galaxy
Apartment.
"The
actor
has
Y+
category
security
cover,
but
after
the
firing,
the
number
of
police
personnel
guarding
him
has
been
increased," the
officer
said.
Additionally,
police
are
taking
precautions
during
the
movement
of
the
actor,
he
said.
"Whenever
Salman
Khan
will
be
out
for
film
shooting,
precautions
will
be
taken
accordingly,"
the
officer
said,
adding
a
vehicle
of
the
Special
Protection
Unit
(SPU)
remains
stationed
outside
the
Galaxy
Apartment.
As
a
precautionary
measure,
local
police
are
also
deployed
outside
the
apartment
and
patrolling
has
been
intensified,
he
said.