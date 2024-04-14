Salman Khan's House Attack: Shooters Caught Escaping After Firing At Galaxy Apartments; WATCH CCTV Video

Salman
Khan
House
Attack
Viral
Video:
Salman
Khan,
who
is
one
of
the
most
talked
about
and
most
adored
actors
in
Bollywood,
made
the
headlines
in
the
most
shocking
news.
It
was
reported
that
two
unknown
assailants
had
fired
at
his
Mumbai
residence
Galaxy
apartments
at
around
5
am
on
Sunday
(April
14).
According
to
media
reports,
three
rounds
were
fired
at
Salman's
house
while
the
actor
was
at
his
residence.
The
Mumbai
police
has
registered
an
FIR
in
the
case
and
are
currently
investigating
the
matter.
"Today
at
around
5
am,
two
unidentified
people
opened
fire
outside
the
house
of
actor
Salman
Khan
in
Bandra.
Police
have
received
information
about
3
rounds
of
firing.
Mumbai
Police's
Crime
Branch
has
reached
the
spot
of
investigation," a
Mumbai
police
official.
As
probe
is
underway,
the
first
visuals
from
the
Galaxy
Apartments
have
been
released
wherein
the
investigation
team
was
seen
marking
the
bullet
marks
on
the
walls
of
Salman's
residence.
This
isn't
all.
The
CCTV
footage
is
also
going
viral
on
social
media
wherein
the
unknown
assailants
were
wearing
helmets
as
they
escaped
on
a
bike
after
firing
at
Salman's
residence.
Meanwhile,
the
Mumbai
Police,
the
forensic
team
has
reached
the
Galaxy
Apartments
to
investigate
the
matter.
This
isn't
all.
The
security
has
been
beefed
up
at
Salman's
residence
post
the
incident.
"The
CCTV
footage
quality
is
very
poor
and
it
was
dark,
so
the
bike's
registration
number
was
not
clear.
The
rider
and
pillion
both
were
wearing
helmets.
We
are
taking
help
of
technical
experts
to
clear
the
CCTV
footage
and
get
a
few
leads
in
the
matter," added
the
crime
branch
official.
Besides,
he
had
also
allegedly
sent
a
threat
mail
to
the
Bajrangi
Bhaijaan
star
in
March
last
year.
This
isn't
all.
The
National
Investigation
Agency
(NIA)
also
reported
last
year
that
Salman
Khan
is
on
the
top
in
the
list
of
10
main
targets
of
Lawrence
Bishnoi.
Meanwhile,
talking
about
the
work
front,
Salman
Khan
recently
made
headlines
as
he
announced
his
upcoming
film
Sikandar
on
the
occasion
of
Eid.
Helmed
by
AR
Murugadoss,
Sikandar
is
all
set
to
hit
the
screens
on
Eid
next
year.
Story first published: Sunday, April 14, 2024, 12:38 [IST]