Salman Khan's House Attack: Shooters Caught Escaping After Firing At Galaxy Apartments; WATCH CCTV Video

Salman Khan House Attack Viral Video: Salman Khan, who is one of the most talked about and most adored actors in Bollywood, made the headlines in the most shocking news. It was reported that two unknown assailants had fired at his Mumbai residence Galaxy apartments at around 5 am on Sunday (April 14). According to media reports, three rounds were fired at Salman's house while the actor was at his residence.

The Mumbai police has registered an FIR in the case and are currently investigating the matter. "Today at around 5 am, two unidentified people opened fire outside the house of actor Salman Khan in Bandra. Police have received information about 3 rounds of firing. Mumbai Police's Crime Branch has reached the spot of investigation," a Mumbai police official. As probe is underway, the first visuals from the Galaxy Apartments have been released wherein the investigation team was seen marking the bullet marks on the walls of Salman's residence.

This isn't all. The CCTV footage is also going viral on social media wherein the unknown assailants were wearing helmets as they escaped on a bike after firing at Salman's residence. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police, the forensic team has reached the Galaxy Apartments to investigate the matter. This isn't all. The security has been beefed up at Salman's residence post the incident.

"The CCTV footage quality is very poor and it was dark, so the bike's registration number was not clear. The rider and pillion both were wearing helmets. We are taking help of technical experts to clear the CCTV footage and get a few leads in the matter," added the crime branch official.

To note, Salman Khan, who has been receiving death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has a Y-plus security which was revised after Bishnoi made a social media post claiming the responsibility of firing outside Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal's house in September last year. Besides, he had also allegedly sent a threat mail to the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star in March last year. This isn't all. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) also reported last year that Salman Khan is on the top in the list of 10 main targets of Lawrence Bishnoi.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Salman Khan recently made headlines as he announced his upcoming film Sikandar on the occasion of Eid. Helmed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar is all set to hit the screens on Eid next year.