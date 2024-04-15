Salman Khan House Firing Update: Who Is Rohit Godara? Mumbai Crime Branch Looks Into Accused Suspect

Salman Khan House Firing Case Update: Gangster Larence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi took the responsiblity of firing outside Salman Khan's house. In his Facebook post, the jailed gangster's brother gave "first and last warning" to the actor. As the investigation continues, the case has been officially transferred to Mumbai Crime Branch. The CCTV footage of the firing that took place Sunday morning shows two men firing four shots outside Salman's house. These men were seen wearing caps and carrying backpacks along with them. One of the two suspects wore a black jacket and denim pants while the other sported a red t-shirt with denim pants. Let us take a look at the further proceedings of the investigation.

MUMBAI CRIME BRANCH TAKES OVER SALMAN KHAN HOUSE FIRING CASE

After Lawrence Bishnoi's brother took charge of being involved in firing that took place outside Salman's house, the city police transferred the matter to crime branch. TOI reports a city police confirming that Mumbai Crime Branch has officially taken over Salman Khan house firing case. A team of 15 persons are deployed to conduct the investigation and look into the incident. As of now, the investigation reports that the appearance of convicts seems that the firing was a "calculated" attack. It is further to be seen what crime branch's investigation will conclude.

WHO IS ROHIT GODARA? GANGSTER SUSPECTED TO BE INVOLVED IN SALMAN KHAN HOUSE FIRING

Rohit Godara is yet another notorious gangster who is accussed of being involved in murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief. He is a resident of Bikaner and has been named in more than 35 criminal activities. Godara is a close associate o jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Moreover, he handles all the operation of the Bishnoi gang that takes place in UK. NIA (National Investigation Agency) has been looking into his biometrics after the Salman Khan house firing case. According to the reports, a source confirmed, "With the help of the authority concerned, the NIA wants to deport him from the UK as they have assured them of easier deportation".