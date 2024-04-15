Salman Khan House Firing Update: Who Is Rohit Godara? Mumbai Crime Branch Looks Into Accused Suspect

Salman
Khan
House
Firing
Case
Update:
Gangster
Larence
Bishnoi's
brother
Anmol
Bishnoi
took
the
responsiblity
of
firing
outside
Salman
Khan's
house.
In
his
Facebook
post,
the
jailed
gangster's
brother
gave
"first
and
last
warning" to
the
actor.
As
the
investigation
continues,
the
case
has
been
officially
transferred
to
Mumbai
Crime
Branch.
The
CCTV
footage
of
the
firing
that
took
place
Sunday
morning
shows
two
men
firing
four
shots
outside
Salman's
house.
These
men
were
seen
wearing
caps
and
carrying
backpacks
along
with
them.
One
of
the
two
suspects
wore
a
black
jacket
and
denim
pants
while
the
other
sported
a
red
t-shirt
with
denim
pants.
Let
us
take
a
look
at
the
further
proceedings
of
the
investigation.
MUMBAI
CRIME
BRANCH
TAKES
OVER
SALMAN
KHAN
HOUSE
FIRING
CASE
After
Lawrence
Bishnoi's
brother
took
charge
of
being
involved
in
firing
that
took
place
outside
Salman's
house,
the
city
police
transferred
the
matter
to
crime
branch.
TOI
reports
a
city
police
confirming
that
Mumbai
Crime
Branch
has
officially
taken
over
Salman
Khan
house
firing
case.
A
team
of
15
persons
are
deployed
to
conduct
the
investigation
and
look
into
the
incident.
As
of
now,
the
investigation
reports
that
the
appearance
of
convicts
seems
that
the
firing
was
a
"calculated"
attack.
It
is
further
to
be
seen
what
crime
branch's
investigation
will
conclude.
WHO
IS
ROHIT
GODARA?
GANGSTER
SUSPECTED
TO
BE
INVOLVED
IN
SALMAN
KHAN
HOUSE
FIRING
Rohit
Godara
is
yet
another
notorious
gangster
who
is
accussed
of
being
involved
in
murder
of
Punjabi
singer
Sidhu
Moosewala
and
murder
of
Sukhdev
Singh
Gogamedi,
Rashtriya
Rajput
Karni
Sena
chief.
He
is
a
resident
of
Bikaner
and
has
been
named
in
more
than
35
criminal
activities.
Godara
is
a
close
associate
o
jailed
gangster
Lawrence
Bishnoi.
Moreover,
he
handles
all
the
operation
of
the
Bishnoi
gang
that
takes
place
in
UK.
NIA
(National
Investigation
Agency)
has
been
looking
into
his
biometrics
after
the
Salman
Khan
house
firing
case.
According
to
the
reports,
a
source
confirmed,
"With
the
help
of
the
authority
concerned,
the
NIA
wants
to
deport
him
from
the
UK
as
they
have
assured
them
of
easier
deportation".