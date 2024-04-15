Salman Khan House Firing: AICWA Urges Prime Minister To Enhance Actor's Security

Early on Sunday, Mumbai was shaken by an alarming incident outside the residence of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan when two unidentified individuals opened fire. The event, which took place at around 5 am in the upscale locality of Bandra, has prompted an urgent call for increased security measures for the actor.

According to police reports, three rounds were fired outside Khan's home, prompting immediate action from Mumbai Police. The crime branch is currently reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprits. In response to this unsettling event, security around Khan's residence has been significantly increased, with a forensic team also dispatched to the scene.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has expressed serious concerns over the safety of not only Salman Khan but also the general public, given that the attack occurred in one of Mumbai's most secure areas. In a statement released following the incident, AICWA highlighted the broader implications of such brazen acts of violence, especially in the light of the ongoing election atmosphere which could embolden criminal elements.

AICWA has appealed directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, urging them to bolster Salman Khan's security and to take decisive action against those responsible for the attack. The association underscored the potential for this incident to instill fear within the Bollywood industry, fearing it could lead to extortion attempts by gangsters targeting high-profile figures like Khan, who is affectionately known as the Godfather of Bollywood.

The police have disclosed that the shooting was a premeditated act, with the attackers arriving on a bike and concealing their identities with helmets. An extensive review of CCTV footage from the vicinity and surrounding areas is underway to track down the assailants. A senior Mumbai Police officer revealed that a total of four rounds were fired, and a live cartridge was found at the scene, indicating the seriousness of the incident.

As investigations continue, the Bollywood community and fans nationwide stand in solidarity with Salman Khan, awaiting swift and effective action from authorities to ensure such incidents do not recur. The incident has not only raised questions about the safety of celebrities but also about the overall security situation in Mumbai, one of India's most high-profile cities.