Salman Khan House Firing: AICWA Urges Prime Minister To Enhance Actor's Security
Following an early morning shooting outside Salman Khan's Mumbai residence, the actor's security has been increased. Mumbai Police and AICWA have responded strongly, with ongoing investigations to catch the assailants.
Early
on
Sunday,
Mumbai
was
shaken
by
an
alarming
incident
outside
the
residence
of
Bollywood
superstar
Salman
Khan
when
two
unidentified
individuals
opened
fire.
The
event,
which
took
place
at
around
5
am
in
the
upscale
locality
of
Bandra,
has
prompted
an
urgent
call
for
increased
security
measures
for
the
actor.
According
to
police
reports,
three
rounds
were
fired
outside
Khan's
home,
prompting
immediate
action
from
Mumbai
Police.
The
crime
branch
is
currently
reviewing
CCTV
footage
from
the
area
to
identify
the
culprits.
In
response
to
this
unsettling
event,
security
around
Khan's
residence
has
been
significantly
increased,
with
a
forensic
team
also
dispatched
to
the
scene.
The
All
Indian
Cine
Workers
Association
(AICWA)
has
expressed
serious
concerns
over
the
safety
of
not
only
Salman
Khan
but
also
the
general
public,
given
that
the
attack
occurred
in
one
of
Mumbai's
most
secure
areas.
In
a
statement
released
following
the
incident,
AICWA
highlighted
the
broader
implications
of
such
brazen
acts
of
violence,
especially
in
the
light
of
the
ongoing
election
atmosphere
which
could
embolden
criminal
elements.
AICWA
has
appealed
directly
to
Prime
Minister
Narendra
Modi
and
Home
Minister
Amit
Shah,
urging
them
to
bolster
Salman
Khan's
security
and
to
take
decisive
action
against
those
responsible
for
the
attack.
The
association
underscored
the
potential
for
this
incident
to
instill
fear
within
the
Bollywood
industry,
fearing
it
could
lead
to
extortion
attempts
by
gangsters
targeting
high-profile
figures
like
Khan,
who
is
affectionately
known
as
the
Godfather
of
Bollywood.
The
police
have
disclosed
that
the
shooting
was
a
premeditated
act,
with
the
attackers
arriving
on
a
bike
and
concealing
their
identities
with
helmets.
An
extensive
review
of
CCTV
footage
from
the
vicinity
and
surrounding
areas
is
underway
to
track
down
the
assailants.
A
senior
Mumbai
Police
officer
revealed
that
a
total
of
four
rounds
were
fired,
and
a
live
cartridge
was
found
at
the
scene,
indicating
the
seriousness
of
the
incident.
As
investigations
continue,
the
Bollywood
community
and
fans
nationwide
stand
in
solidarity
with
Salman
Khan,
awaiting
swift
and
effective
action
from
authorities
to
ensure
such
incidents
do
not
recur.
The
incident
has
not
only
raised
questions
about
the
safety
of
celebrities
but
also
about
the
overall
security
situation
in
Mumbai,
one
of
India's
most
high-profile
cities.