Salman Khan House Firing Case: Dad Salim Khan BREAKS SILENCE On Gunfire Outside Actor's Residence

Salim
Khan
On
Gunfire
Outside
Salman
Khan
Residence:
The
gun
firing
reports
outside
Salman
Khan's
residence
have
left
everyone
shocked.
On
Sunday
morning
(April
14),
two
unidentified
bike-borne
assailants
fired
almost
five
rounds
of
bullets
outside
Khan's
Galaxy
Apartments
in
Bandra
around
5
am.
While
the
investigation
is
currently
underway,
the
security
has
been
beefed
up
outside
the
actor's
residence.
Reportedly,
Khan
was
inside
his
residence
during
the
open
firing
incident.
And
now,
Salman's
father
and
veteran
screenwriter
Salim
Khan
has
finally
reacted
to
the
incident.
After
viral
CCTV
footage
surfacing
online,
in
which
the
two
accused
were
captured
fleeing
on
their
motorbikes
after
firing
at
the
actor's
residence,
Salman's
father-screenwriter
broke
his
silence
regarding
the
gunfiring
case.
Talking
to
CNN
News18,
Salim
Khan
assured
that
there
is
no
need
to
worry.
"There
is
nothing
to
tell.
They
just
want
publicity,
there
is
no
need
to
worry,"
the
88-year-old
stated.
Salman
Khan
is
yet
to
address
his
fans
about
the
shocking
firing
case.
It
is
being
said
that
a
bullet
also
hit
the
first
floor
of
Galaxy
apartment,
where
the
actor
resides,
and
according
to
the
police
officials,
a
foreign
pistol
was
used
during
the
firing.
Meanwhile,
Salman's
brothers
Sohail
Khan-Arbaaz
Khan,
actor's
close
friends
and
politicians
Rahul
Kanal
and
Baba
Siddiqui
were
spotted
arriving
at
Galaxy
Apartments
to
meet
the
Kick
actor
following
the
shocking
incident.
Earlier
today,
speaking
to
ANI,
DCP
Raj
Tilak
Roushan
stated
-
"Today
at
around
5
am,
two
unidentified
people
opened
fire
outside
the
house
of
actor
Salman
Khan
in
Bandra.
Police
have
received
information
about
3
rounds
of
firing.
A
case
has
been
registered,
and
an
investigation
is
underway
in
the
case.
No
one
was
injured
in
the
firing
incident."