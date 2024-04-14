Salman Khan House Firing Case: Dad Salim Khan BREAKS SILENCE On Gunfire Outside Actor's Residence

Salim Khan On Gunfire Outside Salman Khan Residence: The gun firing reports outside Salman Khan's residence have left everyone shocked. On Sunday morning (April 14), two unidentified bike-borne assailants fired almost five rounds of bullets outside Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Bandra around 5 am. While the investigation is currently underway, the security has been beefed up outside the actor's residence. Reportedly, Khan was inside his residence during the open firing incident. And now, Salman's father and veteran screenwriter Salim Khan has finally reacted to the incident.

Dad Salim Khan Breaks Silence On Gunfire Outside Salman Khan's Residence:

After viral CCTV footage surfacing online, in which the two accused were captured fleeing on their motorbikes after firing at the actor's residence, Salman's father-screenwriter broke his silence regarding the gunfiring case. Talking to CNN News18, Salim Khan assured that there is no need to worry.

"There is nothing to tell. They just want publicity, there is no need to worry," the 88-year-old stated.

Lawrence Bishnoi's Death Threat To Salman Khan RESURFACES Amid Actor's House Firing Case; "My Goal Is To..."

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Visuals from outside actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra where two unidentified men opened fire this morning.



Police and forensic team present on the spot. pic.twitter.com/5vMmoXbI22 — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2024

Salman Khan is yet to address his fans about the shocking firing case. It is being said that a bullet also hit the first floor of Galaxy apartment, where the actor resides, and according to the police officials, a foreign pistol was used during the firing.

Meanwhile, Salman's brothers Sohail Khan-Arbaaz Khan, actor's close friends and politicians Rahul Kanal and Baba Siddiqui were spotted arriving at Galaxy Apartments to meet the Kick actor following the shocking incident.

Earlier today, speaking to ANI, DCP Raj Tilak Roushan stated -

"Today at around 5 am, two unidentified people opened fire outside the house of actor Salman Khan in Bandra. Police have received information about 3 rounds of firing. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway in the case. No one was injured in the firing incident."

Salman Khan's Balcony Almost Hit While He Was At Home As Gunshots Fired Outside His Residence; See 1st Video