Salman Khan House Firing Case Update: Mumbai Crime Branch ARRESTS Both The Shooters From Gujarat

Salman
Khan
House
Firing
Case
Update:
There
has
been
a
development
in
the
Salman
Khan
house
firing
case.
On
Sunday
(April
14),
two
bike-borne
assailants,
riding
on
a
bike,
fired
almost
5
rounds
of
bullets
outside
actor's
Galaxy
Apartments
in
Bandra.
Following
the
shocking
firing
incident,
the
security
of
the
actor
has
been
beefed
up.
The
investigation
case
was
handed
over
to
the
Mumbai
crime
branch.
Vishal
Rahul
alias
'Kalu'
-
closely
associated
with
gangsters
Lawence
Bishnoi,
his
brother
Anmol
and
Goldy
Brar
-
was
suspected
to
be
the
gunman
who
fired
outside
acto's
house.
And
now,
we
hear
that
that
the
suspected
shooters,
involved
in
the
Salman
Khan
house
firing
case,
have
been
taken
in
to
custody.
Salman
Khan
House
Firing
Case:
Both
Shooters
Arrested
According
to
ANI,
the
Mumbai
crime
brach
has
succesfulled
nabbed
both
the
suspected
shooters
from
Bhuj,
Gujarat.
They
will
be
brought
back
to
Mumbai
for
further
queries.
As
per
the
latest
TOI
report,
the
two
suspects
-
identified
as
Vicky
Sahab
Gupta
(24)
and
Sagar
Shrijogendra
Pal
(21)
from
Masihi
in
the
West
Champaran
district
of
Bihar
-
are
expected
to
be
presented
in
a
Mumbai
court
on
Tueday
morning
(April
16).
Firing
outside
the
residence
of
actor
Salman
Khan
|
Both
the
accused
have
been
arrested
by
the
Mumbai
Crime
Branch,
from
Gujarat's
Bhuj:
Mumbai
Crime
Branch
Thank
you
Government
of
Maharashtra…
Thank
you
@MumbaiPolice
for
being
the
best
and
special
thanks
to
Crime
branch
unit
9…
Both
the
accused
involved
in
Salman
Khan’s
residence
firing
case
has
been
arrested
by
Crime
Branch,Mumbai
in
Bhuj
District
of
Gujarat…
pic.twitter.com/IcVXSqolFM
Salman
Khan
House
Firing
Case:
Actor's
Family
Issues
Satetment
On
Monday
evening,
Salman's
brother
Arbaaz
Khan
broke
his
silence
on
the
shocking
firing
incident
outside
Galaxy
Apartments.
The
actor-director-producer
issued
a
lengthy
statement,
on
their
family's
behalf,
after
KRK
called
the
firing
incident
a
publicity
stunt.
"The
recent
firing
by
two
unindentified
person
on
a
motorcycle
at
Galaxy
apartment
the
residence
of
the
Salim
Khan
family
is
very
distrurbing
and
unnerving.
Our
family
has
been
taken
aback
by
this
shocking
incident
that
took
place.
Unfortunately
some
people
claiming
to
be
close
to
our
family
and
pretending
to
be
the
spokesperson
have
been
making
loose
statements
to
the
media
saying
it's
all
a
publicity
stunt
and
the
family
remains
unaffected
which
is
not
true
and
these
views
should
not
be
taken
seriously,"
he
wrote.