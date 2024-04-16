Salman Khan House Firing Case Update: Mumbai Crime Branch ARRESTS Both The Shooters From Gujarat

Salman Khan House Firing Case Update: There has been a development in the Salman Khan house firing case. On Sunday (April 14), two bike-borne assailants, riding on a bike, fired almost 5 rounds of bullets outside actor's Galaxy Apartments in Bandra. Following the shocking firing incident, the security of the actor has been beefed up. The investigation case was handed over to the Mumbai crime branch. Vishal Rahul alias 'Kalu' - closely associated with gangsters Lawence Bishnoi, his brother Anmol and Goldy Brar - was suspected to be the gunman who fired outside acto's house.

And now, we hear that that the suspected shooters, involved in the Salman Khan house firing case, have been taken in to custody.

Salman Khan House Firing Case: Both Shooters Arrested

According to ANI, the Mumbai crime brach has succesfulled nabbed both the suspected shooters from Bhuj, Gujarat. They will be brought back to Mumbai for further queries.

As per the latest TOI report, the two suspects - identified as Vicky Sahab Gupta (24) and Sagar Shrijogendra Pal (21) from Masihi in the West Champaran district of Bihar - are expected to be presented in a Mumbai court on Tueday morning (April 16).

Firing outside the residence of actor Salman Khan | Both the accused have been arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch, from Gujarat's Bhuj: Mumbai Crime Branch — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2024

A senior police officer has confirmed the arrests to the daily.

Salman Khan House Firing Case: Actor's Family Issues Satetment

On Monday evening, Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan broke his silence on the shocking firing incident outside Galaxy Apartments. The actor-director-producer issued a lengthy statement, on their family's behalf, after KRK called the firing incident a publicity stunt.

Check out his post below:

"The recent firing by two unindentified person on a motorcycle at Galaxy apartment the residence of the Salim Khan family is very distrurbing and unnerving. Our family has been taken aback by this shocking incident that took place. Unfortunately some people claiming to be close to our family and pretending to be the spokesperson have been making loose statements to the media saying it's all a publicity stunt and the family remains unaffected which is not true and these views should not be taken seriously," he wrote.

