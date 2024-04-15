Salman Khan House Firing Case | Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Two Suspects From Navi Mumbai: Report

Two
individuals
have
been
apprehended
by
the
Crime
Branch
in
Navi
Mumbai
linked
to
the
recent
shooting
at
Bollywood
star
Salman
Khan's
Bandra
home.
This
incident
has
prompted
an
intense
investigation,
involving
over
10
Crime
Branch
teams.
The
suspects,
now
in
custody,
are
under
interrogation
for
their
roles
in
the
attack,
which
was
marked
by
the
presence
of
two
bikers
firing
outside
the
actor's
residence.
The
arrests
were
reported
by
Navbharat
Times,
noting
the
suspects
were
nabbed
in
the
Navi
Mumbai
area.
Initial
reports
suggest
one
of
the
suspects
is
a
notorious
criminal
from
Gurugram,
involved
in
several
crimes
including
murders
and
robberies
across
Haryana.
This
individual
is
also
a
suspect
in
the
murder
of
businessman
Sachin
Munjal.
The
crime
is
allegedly
linked
to
gangster
Rohit
Godara,
who
has
connections
with
Lawrence
Bishnoi,
Anmol
Bishnoi,
and
Goldy
Brar,
and
has
claimed
responsibility
for
Munjal's
murder
on
social
media.
Security
footage
has
played
a
crucial
role
in
the
investigation,
capturing
two
individuals
near
Khan's
residence,
both
donned
in
casual
attire
and
carrying
backpacks.
One
was
seen
in
a
white
t-shirt
and
denim,
while
the
other
wore
a
red
t-shirt
with
denim
pants.
Anmol
Bishnoi,
the
brother
of
jailed
gangster
Lawrence
Bishnoi,
purportedly
admitted
to
orchestrating
the
firing
in
a
social
media
post.
He
indicated
the
attack
was
a
warning
to
Salman
Khan,
hinting
at
the
strength
and
resolve
of
their
group.
This
incident
ties
back
to
a
longstanding
grudge
held
by
Lawrence
Bishnoi
against
Salman
Khan,
stemming
from
a
hunting
incident
in
1998
that
offended
the
Bishnoi
community.
Khan
has
been
identified
as
a
prime
target
by
gangsters,
including
Bishnoi,
as
reported
by
the
National
Investigation
Agency
(NIA)
last
year.
The
investigation
into
this
daring
act
continues,
with
authorities
piecing
together
the
motives
and
connections
behind
this
targeted
attack.
The
involvement
of
known
criminals
and
gangsters
has
added
a
layer
of
complexity
to
the
case,
signaling
the
ongoing
challenges
faced
by
law
enforcement
in
dealing
with
organized
crime
and
its
impact
on
public
figures.
Story first published: Monday, April 15, 2024, 17:41 [IST]