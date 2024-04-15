Salman Khan House Firing Case | Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Two Suspects From Navi Mumbai: Report

Two individuals have been apprehended by the Crime Branch in Navi Mumbai linked to the recent shooting at Bollywood star Salman Khan's Bandra home. This incident has prompted an intense investigation, involving over 10 Crime Branch teams. The suspects, now in custody, are under interrogation for their roles in the attack, which was marked by the presence of two bikers firing outside the actor's residence.

The arrests were reported by Navbharat Times, noting the suspects were nabbed in the Navi Mumbai area. Initial reports suggest one of the suspects is a notorious criminal from Gurugram, involved in several crimes including murders and robberies across Haryana. This individual is also a suspect in the murder of businessman Sachin Munjal. The crime is allegedly linked to gangster Rohit Godara, who has connections with Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi, and Goldy Brar, and has claimed responsibility for Munjal's murder on social media.

Security footage has played a crucial role in the investigation, capturing two individuals near Khan's residence, both donned in casual attire and carrying backpacks. One was seen in a white t-shirt and denim, while the other wore a red t-shirt with denim pants.

Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, purportedly admitted to orchestrating the firing in a social media post. He indicated the attack was a warning to Salman Khan, hinting at the strength and resolve of their group. This incident ties back to a longstanding grudge held by Lawrence Bishnoi against Salman Khan, stemming from a hunting incident in 1998 that offended the Bishnoi community. Khan has been identified as a prime target by gangsters, including Bishnoi, as reported by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) last year.

The investigation into this daring act continues, with authorities piecing together the motives and connections behind this targeted attack. The involvement of known criminals and gangsters has added a layer of complexity to the case, signaling the ongoing challenges faced by law enforcement in dealing with organized crime and its impact on public figures.