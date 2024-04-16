Salman Khan House Firing Case: Rakhi Sawant's VIRAL Video Raises Concern, Fans Warn 'Aisa Krogi To Tmko Na Maa

Rakhi
Sawant
Comes
In
Support
Of
Salman
Khan:
Rakhi
Sawant
considers
Salman
Khan
as
her
brother.
She
has
been
a
part
of
Salman
Khan's
show
Bigg
Boss
ever
since
Season
1.
Later
in
further
seasons
Rakhi
was
seen
appearing
as
the
guest
figure.
Amid
Salman
Khan
house
firing
case,
Rakhi
took
to
her
social
media
to
request
Lawrence
Bishnoi
to
not
hurt
her
brother.
Crying
in
the
video,
the
actress
requested
the
gangster,
"Mat
kro
na
mere
bhai
k
sath
aisa." Even
though
Rakhi
was
trying
to
show
support
to
her
bhaijaan
but
many
mocked
her
act,
claiming
that
she
was
just
trying
to
act
and
not
actually
cry.
Rakhi
Sawant
viral
video
shows
her
joining
hands
and
saying,
"Mat
kro
na
mere
bhai
k
sath,
mat
kro
na,
please
m
hanth
jodti
hu."
Further
crying
in
the
video,
she
said
pointing
towards
Lawrence
Bishnoi,
"Aap
logo
k
minnatein
krti
hu,
please."
She
further
praised
Salman
bhai
saying
he
helped
many
people
and
always
have
been
there
to
help
poor
people.
Asking
the
gangsters
to
not
hurt
Salman
Khan,
Rakhi
claimed
"Kitne
ghar
chalte
h
unki
wajah
unki
NGO
ki
wajah
s."
Rakhi
then
informed
that
Salman
helped
in
her
mother's
operation
and
he
always
stands
in
other
poor
people's
support.
Rakhi
then
added
that
Salman
did
not
get
married
himself
but
always
helped
other
to
save
their
relationship.
Seeing
Rakhi
trying
hard
to
cry
in
the
video,
fans
started
making
fun
of
her,
claiming
her
video
was
nothing
but
just
an
acting.
One
commented,
"Itni
koshish
krne
k
bd
bhi
anssu
nhi
aa
pare😂😂
#jbrjstacting."
Another
joked,
"Aesa
krogi
to
tmko
na
maar
de
bhn."
Another
noticed,
"She
is
trying
to
cry
lol."
A
user
mocked
Rakhi,
"Aansu
ek
ni
aara.
"Another
dubbed
her,
"Nautanki!!!!"
Story first published: Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 10:10 [IST]