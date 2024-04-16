English Edition
Salman Khan House Firing Case: Rakhi Sawant's VIRAL Video Raises Concern, Fans Warn 'Aisa Krogi To Tmko Na Maa

Salman Khan House Firing Case Rakhi Sawant s VIRAL Video

Rakhi Sawant Comes In Support Of Salman Khan: Rakhi Sawant considers Salman Khan as her brother. She has been a part of Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss ever since Season 1. Later in further seasons Rakhi was seen appearing as the guest figure. Amid Salman Khan house firing case, Rakhi took to her social media to request Lawrence Bishnoi to not hurt her brother. Crying in the video, the actress requested the gangster, "Mat kro na mere bhai k sath aisa." Even though Rakhi was trying to show support to her bhaijaan but many mocked her act, claiming that she was just trying to act and not actually cry.

RAKHI SAWANT COMES IN SUPPORT OF SALMAN KHAN

Rakhi Sawant viral video shows her joining hands and saying, "Mat kro na mere bhai k sath, mat kro na, please m hanth jodti hu." Further crying in the video, she said pointing towards Lawrence Bishnoi, "Aap logo k minnatein krti hu, please." She further praised Salman bhai saying he helped many people and always have been there to help poor people. Asking the gangsters to not hurt Salman Khan, Rakhi claimed "Kitne ghar chalte h unki wajah unki NGO ki wajah s." Rakhi then informed that Salman helped in her mother's operation and he always stands in other poor people's support. Rakhi then added that Salman did not get married himself but always helped other to save their relationship.

Seeing Rakhi trying hard to cry in the video, fans started making fun of her, claiming her video was nothing but just an acting. One commented, "Itni koshish krne k bd bhi anssu nhi aa pare😂😂 #jbrjstacting." Another joked, "Aesa krogi to tmko na maar de bhn." Another noticed, "She is trying to cry lol." A user mocked Rakhi, "Aansu ek ni aara. "Another dubbed her, "Nautanki!!!!"

Story first published: Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 10:10 [IST]
