Salman Khan House Firing Case: Shooter's Father REACTS To His Son's Arrest! "I Don't Know How He..."

Salman
Khan
House
Firing
Case
Update:
Salman
Khan
house
firing
case
is
currently
the
talk-of-the-town.
On
Sunday
(April
14),
two
bike-borne
assailants,
riding
on
a
bike,
fired
almost
5
rounds
of
bullets
outside
superstar
Salman
Khan's
residence,
Galaxy
Apartments
in
Bandra,
at
around
5
am
in
the
morning.
The
investigation
was
later
handed
over
to
the
Mumbai
crime
branch.
The
crime
branch
officials
arrested
both
the
shooters
from
Bhuj,
Gujarat.
And
now,
as
per
the
latest
reports,
one
of
the
shooters'
father
has
finally
reacted
to
his
son's
involvement
in
the
shocking
case.
As
per
reports,
both
the
shooters
involved
in
the
Salman
Khan
house
firing
case
-
identified
as
-
Vicky
Sahab
Gupta
(24)
and
Sagar
Shrijogendra
Pal
(21)
from
Masihi
in
the
West
Champaran
district
of
Bihar
-
were
presented
before
the
Mumbai
Killa
court
on
Tuesday.
They
have
reportedly
been
granted
custody
till
April
24,
2024.
Thank
you
Government
of
Maharashtra…
Thank
you
@MumbaiPolice
for
being
the
best
and
special
thanks
to
Crime
branch
unit
9…
Both
the
accused
involved
in
Salman
Khan’s
residence
firing
case
has
been
arrested
by
Crime
Branch,Mumbai
in
Bhuj
District
of
Gujarat…
pic.twitter.com/IcVXSqolFM
Meanhwile,
a
day
after
their
arrest,
Sagar
Pal's
father
Joginder
Shah
broke
his
silence
regarding
to
his
son's
involvement
in
the
case.
According
to
a
PTI
report,
he
was
"shocked
to
know
about
his
son's
involvement" in
the
case
and
also
mentioned
he
was
"never
involved
in
any
crime
earlier."
He
stated
-
"I
was
really
shocked
to
learn
about
his
involvement
through
social
media...
We
don't
know
how
it
happened.
He
was
never
involved
in
any
crime
earlier."
#WATCH
|
Maharashtra:
The
two
accused,
Vicky
Gupta
and
Sagar
Pal
arrested
in
connection
with
the
firing
incident
outside
the
residence
of
actor
Salman
Khan
on
April
14th,
brought
to
Mumbai
airport.
pic.twitter.com/irc7JCSk2h