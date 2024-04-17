Salman Khan House Firing Case: Shooter's Father REACTS To His Son's Arrest! "I Don't Know How He..."

Salman Khan House Firing Case Update: Salman Khan house firing case is currently the talk-of-the-town. On Sunday (April 14), two bike-borne assailants, riding on a bike, fired almost 5 rounds of bullets outside superstar Salman Khan's residence, Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, at around 5 am in the morning. The investigation was later handed over to the Mumbai crime branch. The crime branch officials arrested both the shooters from Bhuj, Gujarat. And now, as per the latest reports, one of the shooters' father has finally reacted to his son's involvement in the shocking case.

Salman Khan House Firing Case: Shooter's Father Reacts To Son's Involvement

As per reports, both the shooters involved in the Salman Khan house firing case - identified as - Vicky Sahab Gupta (24) and Sagar Shrijogendra Pal (21) from Masihi in the West Champaran district of Bihar - were presented before the Mumbai Killa court on Tuesday. They have reportedly been granted custody till April 24, 2024.

Meanhwile, a day after their arrest, Sagar Pal's father Joginder Shah broke his silence regarding to his son's involvement in the case. According to a PTI report, he was "shocked to know about his son's involvement" in the case and also mentioned he was "never involved in any crime earlier." He stated -

"I was really shocked to learn about his involvement through social media... We don't know how it happened. He was never involved in any crime earlier."

#WATCH | Maharashtra: The two accused, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal arrested in connection with the firing incident outside the residence of actor Salman Khan on April 14th, brought to Mumbai airport. pic.twitter.com/irc7JCSk2h — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2024

"He was a simple person... he was working in Jalandhar (Punjab), I don't know how he reached Mumbai," he further added.

Salman Khan House Firing: Maharashtra CM Visits Actor's Residence

On Tuesday, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visited the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor's residence in Bandra and assured him of protection after the arrest of the shooters.

It was said that he also instructed the Mumbai police commissioner to beef up the security cover for Salman and his family.

Salman Khan House Firing Case Update: Mumbai Crime Branch ARRESTS Both The Shooters From Gujarat