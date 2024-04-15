Salman Khan House Firing Case Update: Police Identify One Shooter As Wanted Criminal! DEETS

Salman Khan House Firing Case Latest Update: On Sunday (April 14), two bike-borne assailants fired almost five rounds of bullets outside superstar Salman Khan's residence, Galaxy Apartments, at around 5 am. As per reports, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor was present inside his house when the firing occured. Following the shocking incident, several B-Town celebs and notable political figures arrived at Khan's house to check on him. The two men who openly fired rounds of bullets were caught on CCTV camera. While the investigation is current underway, the identity of one of the two shooters has been allegedly revealed.

Salman Khan House Firing Case: Police Identify One Of The Shooters As A Wanted Criminal

According to PTI, a source from the Delhi Police claimed that one of the two suspects is believed to be a wanted criminal from Gurugram. As per a TOI report, the police has idenitfied the shooter as Vishal Rahul.

Reports suggest that Vishal, wanted for several killings and robberies in Haryana, is also a suspect in the murder of businessman Sachin Munjal in March. Vishal happens to be a shooter of yet another gangster Rohit Godara.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Visuals from outside actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra where two unidentified men opened fire today morning.



(CCTV video confirmed by Mumbai Police) https://t.co/8adLwJ3mXI pic.twitter.com/B6H8qM61R2 — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2024

Rohit, who is currently living abroad, claimed responsibility for Munjal's murder in a social media post.

As per reports, Rohit is closely associated with Lawrence Bishnoi, his brother Anmol and Goldy Brar.

Salman Khan House Firing Case: Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Claimed Responisibilty

On Sunday afternoon, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol had claimed responsibilty for gunfiring outside Salman's residence. He took to Facebook and allegedly wrote that the firing was the "first and last warning" for the actor. "Henceforth, the bullets will not be fired at the walls or any empty house," he posted.

