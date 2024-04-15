Salman Khan House Firing Case Update: Police Identify One Shooter As Wanted Criminal! DEETS

Salman
Khan
House
Firing
Case
Latest
Update:
On
Sunday
(April
14),
two
bike-borne
assailants
fired
almost
five
rounds
of
bullets
outside
superstar
Salman
Khan's
residence,
Galaxy
Apartments,
at
around
5
am.
As
per
reports,
the
Bajrangi
Bhaijaan
actor
was
present
inside
his
house
when
the
firing
occured.
Following
the
shocking
incident,
several
B-Town
celebs
and
notable
political
figures
arrived
at
Khan's
house
to
check
on
him.
The
two
men
who
openly
fired
rounds
of
bullets
were
caught
on
CCTV
camera.
While
the
investigation
is
current
underway,
the
identity
of
one
of
the
two
shooters
has
been
allegedly
revealed.
Salman
Khan
House
Firing
Case:
Police
Identify
One
Of
The
Shooters
As
A
Wanted
Criminal
According
to
PTI,
a
source
from
the
Delhi
Police
claimed
that
one
of
the
two
suspects
is
believed
to
be
a
wanted
criminal
from
Gurugram.
As
per
a
TOI
report,
the
police
has
idenitfied
the
shooter
as
Vishal
Rahul.
Reports
suggest
that
Vishal,
wanted
for
several
killings
and
robberies
in
Haryana,
is
also
a
suspect
in
the
murder
of
businessman
Sachin
Munjal
in
March.
Vishal
happens
to
be
a
shooter
of
yet
another
gangster
Rohit
Godara.
#WATCH
|
Maharashtra:
Visuals
from
outside
actor
Salman
Khan's
residence
in
Bandra
where
two
unidentified
men
opened
fire
today
morning.
Salman
Khan
House
Firing
Case:
Lawrence
Bishnoi's
Brother
Claimed
Responisibilty
On
Sunday
afternoon,
gangster
Lawrence
Bishnoi's
brother
Anmol
had
claimed
responsibilty
for
gunfiring
outside
Salman's
residence.
He
took
to
Facebook
and
allegedly
wrote
that
the
firing
was
the
"first
and
last
warning" for
the
actor.
"Henceforth,
the
bullets
will
not
be
fired
at
the
walls
or
any
empty
house,"
he
posted.