Salman Khan House Firing Case: WHO Is Vishal Rahul? The Gangster Who Fired Outside Actor’s Residence

Salman Khan House Firing Case Updates: Salman Khan has been in headlines since yesterday due to the shocking gun firing incident outside his Bandra residence. On Sunday (April 14), two bike-borne assailants fired almost 5 rounds of bullets outside Khan's Galaxy Apartments at around 5 am. The CCTV footage showed two men, on a bike, riding towards Khan's house as the person sitting behind fired gunshots.

Salman Khan House Firing Case: One Of The Two Shooters Identified As Wanted Gangster

According to latest reports, a source from the Delhi Police apparently claimed that one of the two suspects is believed to be a wanted criminal from Gurugram.

As reported by TOI, the police have identified the shooter as Vishal Rahul aka 'Kalu'. Vishal is said to be in police custody right now.

Salman Khan House Firing Case: Dad Salim Khan BREAKS SILENCE On Gunfire Outside Actor's Residence

Salman Khan House Firing Case: Who Is Vishal Rahul Alias Kalu?

Vishal Rahul aka Kalu, who hails from Haryana's Gurugram, happens to be a shooter of yet another gangster Rohit Godara. As per reports, Vishal is also a suspect in the murder case of businessman Sachin Munjal, which took place on March 2. Reportedly, Vishal carried out the plan along with two other accomplices.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Visuals from outside actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra where two unidentified men opened fire today morning.



(CCTV video confirmed by Mumbai Police) https://t.co/8adLwJ3mXI pic.twitter.com/B6H8qM61R2 — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2024

Kalu was first arrested in connection with a motorcycle theft case back in 2020. He was later sent to Delhi's Tihar jail, where he met several men connected to Godara's gang. Following this encounter, Kalu soon joined them and became a member of Godara's criminal gang.

On the other hand, Rohit Godara, yet another notorious gangster who is currently living abroad, claimed responsibility for Munjal's murder in a social media post. He is said to be closely associated with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, his brother Anmol and Goldy Brar.

In 2023, the Bawana police station recorded three additional cases against Kalu which include charges of robbery, snatching and arms possession.

Salman Khan House Firing Latest Updates:

It was recently reported that the gun firing incident outside Salman Khan's residence has been transferred to the Mumbai crime branch team, which includes 10-15 people in it. On Sunday afternoon, Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi allegedly claimed responsibility for the gun firing incident outside Salman's house in a Facebook post.

Lawrence Bishnoi's Death Threat To Salman Khan RESURFACES Amid Actor's House Firing Case; "My Goal Is To..."