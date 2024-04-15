Salman Khan House Firing Case: WHO Is Vishal Rahul? The Gangster Who Fired Outside Actor’s Residence

Salman
Khan
House
Firing
Case
Updates:
Salman
Khan
has
been
in
headlines
since
yesterday
due
to
the
shocking
gun
firing
incident
outside
his
Bandra
residence.
On
Sunday
(April
14),
two
bike-borne
assailants
fired
almost
5
rounds
of
bullets
outside
Khan's
Galaxy
Apartments
at
around
5
am.
The
CCTV
footage
showed
two
men,
on
a
bike,
riding
towards
Khan's
house
as
the
person
sitting
behind
fired
gunshots.
One
Of
The
Two
Shooters
Identified
As
Wanted
Gangster
According
to
latest
reports,
a
source
from
the
Delhi
Police
apparently
claimed
that
one
of
the
two
suspects
is
believed
to
be
a
wanted
criminal
from
Gurugram.
Who
Is
Vishal
Rahul
Alias
Kalu?
Vishal
Rahul
aka
Kalu,
who
hails
from
Haryana's
Gurugram,
happens
to
be
a
shooter
of
yet
another
gangster
Rohit
Godara.
As
per
reports,
Vishal
is
also
a
suspect
in
the
murder
case
of
businessman
Sachin
Munjal,
which
took
place
on
March
2.
Reportedly,
Vishal
carried
out
the
plan
along
with
two
other
accomplices.
#WATCH
|
Maharashtra:
Visuals
from
outside
actor
Salman
Khan's
residence
in
Bandra
where
two
unidentified
men
opened
fire
today
morning.
Kalu
was
first
arrested
in
connection
with
a
motorcycle
theft
case
back
in
2020.
He
was
later
sent
to
Delhi's
Tihar
jail,
where
he
met
several
men
connected
to
Godara's
gang.
Following
this
encounter,
Kalu
soon
joined
them
and
became
a
member
of
Godara's
criminal
gang.
On
the
other
hand,
Rohit
Godara,
yet
another
notorious
gangster
who
is
currently
living
abroad,
claimed
responsibility
for
Munjal's
murder
in
a
social
media
post.
He
is
said
to
be
closely
associated
with
gangster
Lawrence
Bishnoi,
his
brother
Anmol
and
Goldy
Brar.
In
2023,
the
Bawana
police
station
recorded
three
additional
cases
against
Kalu
which
include
charges
of
robbery,
snatching
and
arms
possession.
It
was
recently
reported
that
the
gun
firing
incident
outside
Salman
Khan's
residence
has
been
transferred
to
the
Mumbai
crime
branch
team,
which
includes
10-15
people
in
it.
On
Sunday
afternoon,
Lawrence
Bishnoi's
brother
Anmol
Bishnoi
allegedly
claimed
responsibility
for
the
gun
firing
incident
outside
Salman's
house
in
a
Facebook
post.