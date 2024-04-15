Exclusive! Salman Khan House Firing: Maratha Mandir's Manoj Desai Says, "Main Bahot Pareshaan Hoon"

Salman
Khan
House
Firing:
Sunday
morning,
we
all
woke
up
with
the
shocking
news
that
around
5
am
two
men
on
a
motorcycle
fired
four
rounds
outside
Salman
Khan
house
at
Galaxy
Apartments.
Soon,
police
officials
reached
the
superstar's
house
and
the
investigation
started.
The
investigation
is
currently
going
on,
and
there
are
multiple
reports
about
the
same
doing
the
rounds.
Filmibeat
recently
interacted
with
Maratha
Mandir
and
Gaiety-Galaxy's
Manoj
Desai,
and
he
is
very
upset
with
what
happened
with
Salman.
He
has
been
very
close
to
the
actor
and
is
very
fond
of
him.
When
we
asked
him
whether
he
missed
a
Salman
Khan
movie
on
Eid
this
year,
Desai
said,
"Haan
zaroor.
Salman
ko
miss
kiya,
aur
Salman
ke
saath
jo
kal
hua,
uspe
bahot
pareshaan
hoon
main.
Maine
Salman
ko
call
kiya
tha,
but
usne
phone
nahi
uthaya;
crime
branch
bhi
hai
waha.
Goliyan
kaafi
chali
hai,
ek
toh
bedroom
ke
paas
chali
hai
aur
do
neeche
chali
hai;
total
4-5
round
hue.
(Yes
for
sure
I
missed
him
and
what
happened
with
him,
I
am
very
worried.
I
had
called
Salman
but
he
didn't
pick
up;
there's
crime
branch
people
at
his
house.
A
lot
of
firing
happened,
one
was
near
the
bedroom
and
others
were
down.
Around
4-5
rounds
happened)."
Manoj
Desai
got
a
bit
emotional
while
talking
to
us
about
the
incident.
Arbaaz
Khan's
Statement
On
Salman
Khan
House
Firing
Recently,
Arbaaz
Khan
posted
a
statement
about
the
same
on
Instagram
which
read,
"The
recent
incident
of
firing
by
two
unidentified
people
on
a
motorcycle
at
Galaxy
apartment,
the
residence
of
the
Salim
Khan
family,
is
very
disturbing
and
unnerving.
Our
family
has
been
taken
aback
by
this
shocking
incident.
Unfortunately,
some
people
claiming
to
be
close
to
our
family
and
pretending
to
be
the
spokesperson
have
been
making
loose
statements
to
the
media,
saying
it
is
all
publicity
stunt
and
the
family
remains
unaffected.
This
is
not
true
and
should
not
be
taken
seriously."
"No
member
of
the
Salim
Khan
family
has
made
any
statement
regarding
the
incident
to
the
media.
At
this
time,
the
family
is
helping
and
cooperating
with
the
police
in
the
investigation
of
this
untoward
incident.
We
have
faith
in
the
Mumbai
police
and
we
have
been
assured
they
will
do
everything
in
their
capacity
to
protect
and
secure
our
family.
Thank
you
everyone
for
your
love
and
support," the
statement
further
read.