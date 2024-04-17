Salman Khan House Firing: From Gunfire Attack To Arresting Shooters, Here's How Mumbai Crime Branch Cracked Ca

How
Did
Mumbai
Police
Hunt
Down
Salman
Khan
House
Shooters:
The
shooting
outside
Salman
Khan's
house
happened
at
around
5
am
in
the
morning.
And
ever
since
then
the
police
became
activated
about
the
entire
case
and
took
no
time
in
investigating
the
matter.
Two
men,
Vicky
Sahab
Gupta
and
Sagar
Shrijogendra
Pal,
were
arrested
by
Mumbai
police.
The
firing
happened
on
Sunday
morning
and
in
less
than
three
days
Mumbai
police
managed
to
cracked
the
case.
Many
wonder
how
did
the
police
managed
to
hunt
down
the
shooters
so
fast.
Let
us
take
a
look
at
how
Mumbai
Crime
branch
managed
to
crack
the
case.
#WATCH
|
Maharashtra:
The
two
accused,
Vicky
Gupta
and
Sagar
Pal
arrested
in
connection
with
the
firing
incident
outside
the
residence
of
actor
Salman
Khan
on
April
14th,
brought
to
Mumbai
airport.
HOW
DID
MUMBAI
CRIME
BRANCH
CRACK
SALMAN
KHAN
CASE?
Salman
Khan
house
firing
case
was
handed
to
Mumbai
Crime
Branch
on
Monday.
And
they
wasted
no
time
in
activating
their
network
and
churning
out
the
information
from
their
reliable
sources.
According
to
News
18,
"crime
branch
activated
its
network
of
informers
and
started
tracking
phones
of
the
two
men."
The
crime
branch
found
out
that
the
two
men's
location
were
showing
in
Gujarat's
Kachchh
district.
The
team
of
15
officers
then
took
a
flight
from
Mumbai
to
Rajkot
and
went
ahead
to
Kachchh
by
road.
As
the
they
reached
Nakhatrana
city,
the
officers
were
accompanied
by
local
police
officers
as
there
were
chances
of
shooters
carrying
the
weapons.
After
tedious
searching,
the
officers
finally
took
the
accused
in
custody
around
midnight.
The
two
accused
men
were
then
brought
to
Bhuj
by
road
and
then
to
Mumbai
by
flight.
Both
arrested
men,
Vicky
and
Sagar
are
non-matriculate
and
are
originally
from
Bihar.
Ever
since
the
open
firing
tookk
place,
police
has
added
more
personnels
to
Salman's
Khan's
security
team.
Maharashtra
CM
Eknath
Shinde
along
with
other
politicians
have
showed
their
supports
towards
the
actor.
As
of
now,
Salman
is
in
Y
Plus
security.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 17, 2024, 9:58 [IST]