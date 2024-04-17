Salman Khan House Firing: From Gunfire Attack To Arresting Shooters, Here's How Mumbai Crime Branch Cracked Ca

How Did Mumbai Police Hunt Down Salman Khan House Shooters: The shooting outside Salman Khan's house happened at around 5 am in the morning. And ever since then the police became activated about the entire case and took no time in investigating the matter. Two men, Vicky Sahab Gupta and Sagar Shrijogendra Pal, were arrested by Mumbai police. The firing happened on Sunday morning and in less than three days Mumbai police managed to cracked the case. Many wonder how did the police managed to hunt down the shooters so fast. Let us take a look at how Mumbai Crime branch managed to crack the case.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: The two accused, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal arrested in connection with the firing incident outside the residence of actor Salman Khan on April 14th, brought to Mumbai airport. pic.twitter.com/irc7JCSk2h — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2024

HOW DID MUMBAI CRIME BRANCH CRACK SALMAN KHAN CASE?

Salman Khan house firing case was handed to Mumbai Crime Branch on Monday. And they wasted no time in activating their network and churning out the information from their reliable sources. According to News 18, "crime branch activated its network of informers and started tracking phones of the two men." The crime branch found out that the two men's location were showing in Gujarat's Kachchh district.

The team of 15 officers then took a flight from Mumbai to Rajkot and went ahead to Kachchh by road. As the they reached Nakhatrana city, the officers were accompanied by local police officers as there were chances of shooters carrying the weapons. After tedious searching, the officers finally took the accused in custody around midnight. The two accused men were then brought to Bhuj by road and then to Mumbai by flight.

Both arrested men, Vicky and Sagar are non-matriculate and are originally from Bihar. Ever since the open firing tookk place, police has added more personnels to Salman's Khan's security team. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde along with other politicians have showed their supports towards the actor. As of now, Salman is in Y Plus security.