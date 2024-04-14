Salman Khan House Firing: Is Lawrence Bishnoi Behind Incident? Speculations Swirl Considering Previous Threats

Goldy
#WATCH
|
Mumbai,
Maharashtra:
Visuals
from
outside
actor
Salman
Khan's
residence
in
Bandra
where
two
unidentified
men
opened
fire
this
morning.
After
firing
took
place
at
Salman's
house,
police
has
launched
an
investigation
and
a
forensic
team
has
been
launched
to
collect
the
evidence
from
te
place
where
incident
took
place.
An
official
source
reveals
that
Lawrence
Bishnoi's
gang
might
be
involved
behind
the
firing,
as
per
The
Week.
The
firing
could
be
a
result
of
the
death
threats
Salman
received
last
year
in
March
and
November.
Goldy
Brar
previously
lauded
to
Lawrence
Bishnoi,
who
is
now
in
Tihar
jail,
saying
about
Salman
Khan,
"We
will
kill
him,
we
will
definitely
kill
him.
Bhai
saheb
(Lawrence)
had
stated
that
he
wouldn't
apologise.
Baba
will
show
mercy
only
when
he
feels
merciful." Bishnoi
claimed
that
the
actor
hurt
sentiments
after
hunting
blackbuck
in
1998.
After
Goldy
Brar's
threat,
Salman
Khan's
security
was
upragaded
to
Y
Plus
category.
He
also
bought
a
bulletproof
Nissan
SUV
for
the
protection.
Amid
the
latest
incident,
the
police
will
further
be
once
again
checking
actor's
security.
It
is
expected
that
police
will
look
after
Goldy
Brar
and
Lawrence
Bishnoi's
case.