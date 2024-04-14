Salman Khan House Firing: Is Lawrence Bishnoi Behind Incident? Speculations Swirl Considering Previous Threats

Goldy Brar & Lawrence Bishnoi Speculated To Be Behind Firing At Salman Khan's House: Firing at Salman Khan's house on Sunday morning has become the biggest news of the day. But the main question remains who were behind the firing. Until now it has been reported that two inidentified person open fired at the actor's house at 5 am. The duo on the motobike reportedly shot four rounds before moving away. As of now nothing has been confirmed who were those two suspects but the source says that they could be a member of Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. Salman Khan received death threats from these two gangster after Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for being the mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's murder.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Visuals from outside actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra where two unidentified men opened fire this morning.



Police and forensic team present on the spot. pic.twitter.com/5vMmoXbI22 — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2024

IS GOLDY BRAR AND LAWRENCE BISHNOI BEHIND FIRING AT SALMAN KHAN'S HOUSE?

After firing took place at Salman's house, police has launched an investigation and a forensic team has been launched to collect the evidence from te place where incident took place. An official source reveals that Lawrence Bishnoi's gang might be involved behind the firing, as per The Week. The firing could be a result of the death threats Salman received last year in March and November. Goldy Brar previously lauded to Lawrence Bishnoi, who is now in Tihar jail, saying about Salman Khan, "We will kill him, we will definitely kill him. Bhai saheb (Lawrence) had stated that he wouldn't apologise. Baba will show mercy only when he feels merciful." Bishnoi claimed that the actor hurt sentiments after hunting blackbuck in 1998.

After Goldy Brar's threat, Salman Khan's security was upragaded to Y Plus category. He also bought a bulletproof Nissan SUV for the protection. Amid the latest incident, the police will further be once again checking actor's security. It is expected that police will look after Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi's case.