Firing At Salman Khan's House: Crime Branch Reveals The MAIN Motto Of The Shooters Behind The Plan

After
the
incident
took
place
on
Sunday,
the
Mumbai
Police
arrested
two
men,
Sagar
Pal(21)
and
Vicky
Gupta(24),
from
Gujarat's
Kutch.
The
two
accused
have
been
sent
to
custody
till
April
25.
Meanwhile,
the
crime
branch
officials
primarily
released
a
statement
elaborating
the
intention
behind
the
open
fire.
The
statement
read,
"The
two
accused
opened
fire
outside
Salman
Khan's
house
in
an
attempt
to
kill
the
actor.
Custodial
interrogation
is
required
to
identify
the
mastermind
and
to
also
ascertain
the
motive."
Now,
after
further
development
in
the
case
followed
by
repeatitive
interrogation,
Mumbai
Crime
Branch
reported
that
the
accused
intended
to
'just
scare'
the
actor
and
not
'murder
him',
the
report
suggested,
"They
intended
to
just
scare
him
and
not
murder
him.
The
statements
of
both
families
have
been
recorded
in
Bihar.
Around
7
people
have
been
called
from
Haryana
and
other
states
for
questioning,
questioning
is
going
on," it
stated.
About
The
Firing
Incident
At
Salman
Khan's
Home
According
to
the
crime
branch
agency,
it
was
Sagar,
one
of
the
accused,
who
was
the
pillion
in
the
motorcycle,
opened
fire
at
Salman's
place.
On
the
other
hand,
Vicky
Gupta
was
the
one
who
was
riding
the
motorcycle.