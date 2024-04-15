Salman Khan House Firing Timeline: From Shooting To Convicts' Indentity, Here's All Details About The Case

Salman
Khan
House
Firing
Timeline:
Famed
Bollywood
actor
Salman
Khan
received
death
threats
in
2023
for
allegedly
killing
two
blackbucks
in
1998.
The
event
took
place
in
Bhagoda
ki
Dhani,
Kankani
village
near
Jodhpur.
By
allegedly
killing
blackbucks,
Salman
apparently
hurt
Bishnoi
community's
sentiments
as
they
consider
deer
as
their
identity
and
claims
that
it's
necessary
for
them
to
survive.
Salman
received
death
threats
by
Lawrence
Bishnoi
gang
members
and
Goldy
Brar
back
in
March
and
November
last
year.
Recently
an
open
firing
happened
outside
Galaxy
Apartment.
Moreover,
Lawrence
Bishnoi's
kin
has
openly
threatened
the
actor
claiming
this
is
"first
and
last
warning".
The
investigation
of
firing
case
is
in
process,
until
then
let
us
take
a
closer
look
at
the
event
and
what
has
unfolded
until
now.
Sunday,
April
14,
2024-
Around
5
am
Open
Firing
Outside
Galaxy
Apartment
At
around
5
am
on
Sunday
morning
gunshots
were
heard
outside
Salman
Khan's
house
in
Mumbai.
Two
men,
driving
on
one
bike,
rode
towards
Galaxy
Apartment
as
the
person
sitting
behind
open
fired
gunshots
and
the
other
person
slowly
drove
away
the
bike.
Sunday
8
am-
FIR
Registered
Against
Unidenitified
Shooters
Soon
after
the
firing
took
place,
an
FIR
was
registered
against
the
unidentified
shooters.
As
the
police
investigated
the
process,
a
video
was
recovered
where
the
shooters
were
seen
riding
in
front
of
Salman's
house
and
open
firing.
Reportedly,
they
shot
4-5
rounds.
Sunday
8.20am-
Police
&
Forensics
Arrived
At
Salman
Khan's
House
ANI
reported
police
and
forensic
team
arriving
at
Salman's
house
at
around
8.20
am
on
Sunday.
The
video
of
Forensic
team
taking
the
photos
of
gunshots
and
measuring
it
surfaced
on
internet.
Sunday
3-4pm-
Arbaaz
Khan
&
Wife
Sshura
Khan
Arrives
At
Salman
Khan's
House
Arbaaz
Khan
along
with
his
wife
Sshura
Khan
was
reported
arriving
at
Galaxy
Apartment
after
noon.
In
a
viral
video,
both
were
seen
parking
their
car
outside
Salman's
house.
Friends
&
Family
Arrive
At
Salman
Khan's
House
To
Show
Support
Along
with
Arbaaz
and
his
wife,
other
family
members
like
brother
Sohail
Khan
and
sister
Arpita
Khan
with
her
husband
Aayush
Sharma
also
arrived
at
Salman's
house.
Later
that
afternoon,
Baba
Siddique
were
also
reported
arriving
at
Salman's
Bandra
residence.
Other
politicians
like
Rahul
Kanal,
Raj
Thackeray
and
actor
Mahesh
Manjrekar
also
met
the
actor.
April
14
4
pm
Maharashtra
CM
Eknath
Shinde
Promises
To
Tighten
Salman
Khan's
Security
Maharashtra
CM
Eknath
Shinde
said
the
firing
to
be
the
shameful
act
and
promised
that
the
shooters
will
be
arrested
as
soon
as
possible
since
the
investigation
is
in
process.
He
further
addressed
to
ANI
that
he
has
had
a
talk
with
Mumbai
Police
Commissioner
to
increase
Salman
and
his
family's
security.
Father
Salim
Khan
Reacts
To
Firing
Outside
Salman
Khan
House
Speaking
with
News
18,
Salim
Khan
reacted
to
the
firing
that
happened
outside
his
son's
house.
father
Salim
said,
"There
is
nothing
to
tell.
They
just
want
publicity,
there
is
no
need
to
worry."
April
15,
2024-
Pictures
Of
Shooters
Involved
In
Salman
Khan's
Hosue
Firing
Case
Goes
Viral
A
lot
of
videos
emerged
on
April
14
where
the
shooters
were
seen
open
firing
outside
Galaxy
Apartment.
However,
on
Monday,
an
image
were
assailants
are
clearly
seen
circled
around
the
web.
April
15-
Salman
Khan
House
Firing
Case
Handed
To
Mumbai
Crime
Branch
Recently,
it
has
been
discovered
that
Salman
Khan's
house
firing
case
has
now
been
transfered
to
Mumbai
Crime
branch.
The
team
includes
10-15
people
in
it.
Moreover,
Salman
is
gived
YPlus
security.
April
15-
One
Shooter's
Identity
Revealed
It
has
been
revealed
that
one
of
shooters
who
was
involved
in
Salman
Khan
house
firing
case
was
Vishal
Rahul.
Vishal
is
a
10th
passout
and
is
based
out
of
Gurugram.
He
has
been
involved
in
several
killings
and
robberies
that
happened
in
Harayana.