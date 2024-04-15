Salman Khan House Firing Timeline: From Shooting To Convicts' Indentity, Here's All Details About The Case

Salman Khan House Firing Timeline: Famed Bollywood actor Salman Khan received death threats in 2023 for allegedly killing two blackbucks in 1998. The event took place in Bhagoda ki Dhani, Kankani village near Jodhpur. By allegedly killing blackbucks, Salman apparently hurt Bishnoi community's sentiments as they consider deer as their identity and claims that it's necessary for them to survive. Salman received death threats by Lawrence Bishnoi gang members and Goldy Brar back in March and November last year. Recently an open firing happened outside Galaxy Apartment. Moreover, Lawrence Bishnoi's kin has openly threatened the actor claiming this is "first and last warning". The investigation of firing case is in process, until then let us take a closer look at the event and what has unfolded until now.

Sunday, April 14, 2024- Around 5 am

Open Firing Outside Galaxy Apartment

At around 5 am on Sunday morning gunshots were heard outside Salman Khan's house in Mumbai. Two men, driving on one bike, rode towards Galaxy Apartment as the person sitting behind open fired gunshots and the other person slowly drove away the bike.

Today at around 5 am, two unidentified people opened fire outside the house of actor Salman Khan in Bandra. Police have received information about 3 rounds of firing. Mumbai Police's Crime Branch has reached the spot for investigation: Mumbai Police



(file pic) pic.twitter.com/9eY8qGTtGa — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2024

Sunday 8 am- FIR Registered Against Unidenitified Shooters

Soon after the firing took place, an FIR was registered against the unidentified shooters. As the police investigated the process, a video was recovered where the shooters were seen riding in front of Salman's house and open firing. Reportedly, they shot 4-5 rounds.

Sunday 8.20am- Police & Forensics Arrived At Salman Khan's House

ANI reported police and forensic team arriving at Salman's house at around 8.20 am on Sunday. The video of Forensic team taking the photos of gunshots and measuring it surfaced on internet.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Visuals from outside actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra where two unidentified men opened fire this morning.



Police and forensic team present on the spot. pic.twitter.com/5vMmoXbI22 — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2024

Sunday 3-4pm- Arbaaz Khan & Wife Sshura Khan Arrives At Salman Khan's House

Arbaaz Khan along with his wife Sshura Khan was reported arriving at Galaxy Apartment after noon. In a viral video, both were seen parking their car outside Salman's house.

Friends & Family Arrive At Salman Khan's House To Show Support

Along with Arbaaz and his wife, other family members like brother Sohail Khan and sister Arpita Khan with her husband Aayush Sharma also arrived at Salman's house.

Later that afternoon, Baba Siddique were also reported arriving at Salman's Bandra residence. Other politicians like Rahul Kanal, Raj Thackeray and actor Mahesh Manjrekar also met the actor.

April 14 4 pm Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Promises To Tighten Salman Khan's Security

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said the firing to be the shameful act and promised that the shooters will be arrested as soon as possible since the investigation is in process. He further addressed to ANI that he has had a talk with Mumbai Police Commissioner to increase Salman and his family's security.

#WATCH | Mumbai: On the incident of firing outside the residence of actor Salman Khan in Mumbai, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says, "This is an unfortunate incident. Police are investigating it. The accused will be caught and stringent action will be taken against them. Those… pic.twitter.com/GQXlrgMxTl — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2024

Father Salim Khan Reacts To Firing Outside Salman Khan House

Speaking with News 18, Salim Khan reacted to the firing that happened outside his son's house. father Salim said, "There is nothing to tell. They just want publicity, there is no need to worry."

April 15, 2024- Pictures Of Shooters Involved In Salman Khan's Hosue Firing Case Goes Viral

A lot of videos emerged on April 14 where the shooters were seen open firing outside Galaxy Apartment. However, on Monday, an image were assailants are clearly seen circled around the web.

April 15- Salman Khan House Firing Case Handed To Mumbai Crime Branch

Recently, it has been discovered that Salman Khan's house firing case has now been transfered to Mumbai Crime branch. The team includes 10-15 people in it. Moreover, Salman is gived YPlus security.

April 15- One Shooter's Identity Revealed

It has been revealed that one of shooters who was involved in Salman Khan house firing case was Vishal Rahul. Vishal is a 10th passout and is based out of Gurugram. He has been involved in several killings and robberies that happened in Harayana.