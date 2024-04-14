Salman Khan House Firing: Convicts' Motorcycle Found, Police Disclose Intriguing Detail About Their Identity

Mumbai
Police
Found
A
Motorcycle
In
Salman
Khan
House
Firing
Case:
Every
minute
seems
to
be
crucial
this
Sunday
as
firing
took
place
early
morning
outside
Salman
Khan's
house.
As
the
investigation
proceed,
police
has
successfully
found
the
motorcycle
of
the
unidentified
men
who
drove
outside
Galaxy
Apartment
and
fired
four
shots.
Even
though
the
identity
of
the
two
person
has
not
been
revealed
yet,
it
has
been
reported
that
the
unidentified
men
who
fired
outside
Salman's
house
were
from
outside
Mahrashtra.
Mumbai
crime
branch
is
minutely
investigating
the
matter.
Another
report
reveal
that
police
have
found
empty
shell
from
Salman
Khan's
house
and
the
Mumbai
crime
branch
has
investigation
that
the
two
men
who
fired
outside
Galaxy
Apartment
are
not
from
Maharashtra.
Until
now,
it
has
been
speculated
that
Goldy
Brar
and
Lawrence
Bishnoi
could
be
behind
the
shooting.
Previously
Goldy
Brar
said
in
behalf
of
Lawrence
Bishnoi
who
is
now
in
jail,
"We
will
kill
him,
we
will
definitely
kill
him.
Bhai
saheb
(Lawrence
Bishnoi)
had
stated
that
he
wouldn't
apologise.
Baba
will
show
mercy
only
when
he
feels
merciful." Bishnoi
claimed
that
the
actor
hurt
sentiments
after
hunting
blackbuck
in
1998."
Mumbai
Police
and
Crime
Branch
is
investigating
the
matter.
The
firing
took
place
on
Sunday,
April
14
at
5
am.
As
per
the
reports,
four
gun
shots
were
fired
outside
Galaxy
Apartment.
Gangster
Lawrence
Bishnoi's
brother
Anmol
Bishnoi
called
the
shooting
only
a
trailer.
He
said
in
a
post
reported
by
India
Today,
"We
want
peace.
If
the
only
decision
against
oppression
is
war,
then
so
be
it.
Salman
Khan,
we
have
only
shown
you
a
trailer
so
that
you
understand
the
magnitude
of
our
strength
and
do
not
test
it.
This
is
the
first
and
last
warning.
After
this,
shots
will
not
be
fired
outside
the
house
only.
And
we
have
dogs
named
after
Dawood
Ibrahim
and
Chota
Shakeel,
whom
you
consider
to
be
Gods.
Now,
I
don't
have
the
habit
of
talking
much."