Salman Khan House Firing: Shooters Were Paid A SHOCKINGLY HUGE Amount To Scare The Superstar; Check DEETS

Salman Khan House Firing: Ever since the shooting happened outside Salman Khan's house, people have been frightened and worried about actor's life. Everyday there is a lead in the case. After the firing happened on Sunday morning, Mumbai police instantly became active and wasted no time in investigating the matter. Later, the case was handed over to Mumbai Crime Branch and in no time the shooters location were detected and they were arrested. Now another lead reveals how much money were the accused paid by the gangsters. Was the mission to kill Salman Khan? Here how much money did the shooters earn as they executed the plan.

HOW MUCH DID ANMOL BISHNOI PAY TO SHOOTERS TO OPEN FIRE OUTSIDE SALMAN KHAN'S HOUSE?

Two shooters, Sagal Pal and Vicky Gupta were arrested by the police on Monday late night. The latest buzz reveals that both were paid handful amounts to conduct the shooting outside Salman Khan's house. News 18 reports that the total amount that was promised to be paid to the shooters were Rs. 4 lakh. reportedly, Anmol Bishnoi gave 1 lakh advance to both the shooters. It was further promised that 3 lakh will be ahnded over to them after the implementation of the plan.

SALMAN KHAN HOUSE FIRING CASE: WHAT WAS SHOOTERS' MISSION?

It is reported that the shooters were not planning to kill Salman Khan, neither were they suggested to do so. ANI reports, "The accused conducted a 'recce' of Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel. They intended to just scare him, not murder him." Reportedly, the questioning is ongoing by the Mumbai police. 7 people from Haryana and other states have been called for the same. Police has also recorded the statement of accuseds families and it was rpeviously reported that salman Khan will be giving his testament in the case. It is further to be seen what more revelation will be made.