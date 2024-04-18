Salman Khan House Firing: Shooters Were Paid A SHOCKINGLY HUGE Amount To Scare The Superstar; Check DEETS

Salman
Khan
House
Firing:
Ever
since
the
shooting
happened
outside
Salman
Khan's
house,
people
have
been
frightened
and
worried
about
actor's
life.
Everyday
there
is
a
lead
in
the
case.
After
the
firing
happened
on
Sunday
morning,
Mumbai
police
instantly
became
active
and
wasted
no
time
in
investigating
the
matter.
Later,
the
case
was
handed
over
to
Mumbai
Crime
Branch
and
in
no
time
the
shooters
location
were
detected
and
they
were
arrested.
Now
another
lead
reveals
how
much
money
were
the
accused
paid
by
the
gangsters.
Was
the
mission
to
kill
Salman
Khan?
Here
how
much
money
did
the
shooters
earn
as
they
executed
the
plan.
HOW
MUCH
DID
ANMOL
BISHNOI
PAY
TO
SHOOTERS
TO
OPEN
FIRE
OUTSIDE
SALMAN
KHAN'S
HOUSE?
Two
shooters,
Sagal
Pal
and
Vicky
Gupta
were
arrested
by
the
police
on
Monday
late
night.
The
latest
buzz
reveals
that
both
were
paid
handful
amounts
to
conduct
the
shooting
outside
Salman
Khan's
house.
News
18
reports
that
the
total
amount
that
was
promised
to
be
paid
to
the
shooters
were
Rs.
4
lakh.
reportedly,
Anmol
Bishnoi
gave
1
lakh
advance
to
both
the
shooters.
It
was
further
promised
that
3
lakh
will
be
ahnded
over
to
them
after
the
implementation
of
the
plan.
SALMAN
KHAN
HOUSE
FIRING
CASE:
WHAT
WAS
SHOOTERS'
MISSION?
It
is
reported
that
the
shooters
were
not
planning
to
kill
Salman
Khan,
neither
were
they
suggested
to
do
so.
ANI
reports,
"The
accused
conducted
a
'recce'
of
Salman
Khan's
farmhouse
in
Panvel.
They
intended
to
just
scare
him,
not
murder
him."
Reportedly,
the
questioning
is
ongoing
by
the
Mumbai
police.
7
people
from
Haryana
and
other
states
have
been
called
for
the
same.
Police
has
also
recorded
the
statement
of
accuseds
families
and
it
was
rpeviously
reported
that
salman
Khan
will
be
giving
his
testament
in
the
case.
It
is
further
to
be
seen
what
more
revelation
will
be
made.
