Salman Khan House Gun Firing Case: Who Is Anmol Bishnoi? Lookout Circular Issued Against Him

A
lookout
circular
(LOC)
has
been
issued
against
Anmol
Bishnoi,
the
younger
brother
of
jailed
gangster
Lawrence
Bishnoi,
in
connection
with
the
firing
outside
actor
Salman
Khan's
house
in
Mumbai's
Bandra
earlier
this
month,
a
police
official
has
said.
The
police
are
also
likely
to
take
custody
of
Lawrence
Bishnoi,
who
is
currently
lodged
in
a
jail
in
Gujarat's
Sabarmati,
and
was
also
contemplating
invoking
the
stringent
Maharashtra
Control
of
Organised
Crime
Act
(MCOCA)
in
the
case,
he
said.
Anmol
Bishnoi
had
claimed
responsibility
for
the
firing
and
a
probe
too
showed
his
involvement,
following
which
the
LOC
was
issued
on
Friday
by
the
Mumbai
police,
the
official
added.
"Anmol
and
Lawrence
Bishnoi
have
been
named
as
wanted
accused
in
the
case.
Anmol
Bishnoi
stays
in
Canada
and
travels
to
the
USA.
However,
the
IP
address
of
the
Facebook
post,
through
which
he
claimed
responsibility
of
the
firing,
was
traced
to
Portugal," the
official
said.
Police
had
registered
the
first
information
report
(FIR)
under
Indian
Penal
Code
(IPC)
sections
307
(attempt
to
murder)
after
two
motorbike-borne
men
fired
at
Galaxy
Apartment
in
Bandra,
Salman
Khan's
residence,
in
the
early
morning
of
April
14.
The
alleged
shooters
Vicky
Gupta
(24)
and
Sagar
Pal
(21),
both
residents
of
Bihar,
have
been
arrested
along
with
Sonu
Kumar
Subhash
Chander
Bishnoi
(37)
and
Anuj
Thapan
(32),
who
had
provided
them
two
country-made
pistols
and
cartridges
on
March
15,
police
have
said.
According
to
police,
Sonu
Bishnoi
and
Thapan
hail
from
Fazilka,
close
to
Lawrence
Bishnoi's
native
place
in
Punjab.
"Both
were
also
accused
along
with
Lawrence
and
Anmol
Bishoi
in
a
firing
case
registered
in
Gangapur
in
Punjab," he
said.