Salman Khan House: A Look At Actor's 1BHK Galaxy Apartment, Inside Pics, Price & More

Salman Khan House: The famed actor Salman Khan has been bagging the headlines recently because of the recent shooting that took place outside his house. Gangster Larence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi took to social media a few hours ago to take the responsibility of the open firing. He further warned the actor, claiming that this time their bullet have been missed but the next time it won't. He further gave first and last warning to Salman. Now that Salman's house has been much in talk, fans wonder how it looks like from inside. What is the price of Salman's house? Is it a luxurious home or just a small apartment? Let us explore everything about Salman's house.

WHERE DOES SALMAN KHAN LIVE?

The most popular question that is being asked today is where does Salman Khan live. Well, the answer is Salman lives in Galaxy Apartments Bandra, Mumbai. Salman's house is an L-shaped 1 BHK house. According to the reports, Salman has been living in this house for more than 40 years now. Salman Khan's house is in close proximity to Shah Rukh Khan's house Mannat.

WHAT IS THE PRICE OF SALMAN KHAN'S HOUSE?

Since living in the posh area of Mumbai costs higher, therefore it's obvious to know that the price of Salman's house is very high. Housing.com reports that Salman Khan's house costs around 100 crore.

INSIDE PICTURES OF SALMAN KHAN'S HOUSE

Salman Khan used to live with his siblings Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, and Alvira Khan. But now he lives alone in his house. And at several events Salman has been seen posting pictures of his house.

Salman's living area is attached with the dining area, both are separated by a glass wall. Salman recently shared a snap from his building wishing his fans Happy Eid. Besides Salman's Galaxy Apartment, he also has investment in other commercial and residential real estates.