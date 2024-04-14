Salman Khan House: A Look At Actor's 1BHK Galaxy Apartment, Inside Pics, Price & More

Salman
Khan
House:
The
famed
actor
Salman
Khan
has
been
bagging
the
headlines
recently
because
of
the
recent
shooting
that
took
place
outside
his
house.
Gangster
Larence
Bishnoi's
brother
Anmol
Bishnoi
took
to
social
media
a
few
hours
ago
to
take
the
responsibility
of
the
open
firing.
He
further
warned
the
actor,
claiming
that
this
time
their
bullet
have
been
missed
but
the
next
time
it
won't.
He
further
gave
first
and
last
warning
to
Salman.
Now
that
Salman's
house
has
been
much
in
talk,
fans
wonder
how
it
looks
like
from
inside.
What
is
the
price
of
Salman's
house?
Is
it
a
luxurious
home
or
just
a
small
apartment?
Let
us
explore
everything
about
Salman's
house.
The
most
popular
question
that
is
being
asked
today
is
where
does
Salman
Khan
live.
Well,
the
answer
is
Salman
lives
in
Galaxy
Apartments
Bandra,
Mumbai.
Salman's
house
is
an
L-shaped
1
BHK
house.
According
to
the
reports,
Salman
has
been
living
in
this
house
for
more
than
40
years
now.
Salman
Khan's
house
is
in
close
proximity
to
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
house
Mannat.
WHAT
IS
THE
PRICE
OF
SALMAN
KHAN'S
HOUSE?
Since
living
in
the
posh
area
of
Mumbai
costs
higher,
therefore
it's
obvious
to
know
that
the
price
of
Salman's
house
is
very
high.
Housing.com
reports
that
Salman
Khan's
house
costs
around
100
crore.
INSIDE
PICTURES
OF
SALMAN
KHAN'S
HOUSE
Salman
Khan
used
to
live
with
his
siblings
Arbaaz
Khan,
Sohail
Khan,
and
Alvira
Khan.
But
now
he
lives
alone
in
his
house.
And
at
several
events
Salman
has
been
seen
posting
pictures
of
his
house.
Salman's
living
area
is
attached
with
the
dining
area,
both
are
separated
by
a
glass
wall.
Salman
recently
shared
a
snap
from
his
building
wishing
his
fans
Happy
Eid.
Besides
Salman's
Galaxy
Apartment,
he
also
has
investment
in
other
commercial
and
residential
real
estates.