Salman Khan’s Father REVEALS If The Actor To Continue Working Post Firing Incident At Their Mumbai Home

Salman
Khan's
Father
On
The
Actor's
Work
Schedule:
Salman
Khan's
security
and
work
schedule
are
in
big
question
after
the
firing
incident
took
place
at
his
residence,
Galaxy
apartment.
However,
to
put
an
end
to
all
assumptions,
Salman
Khan's
father,
actor
Salim
Khan
has
now
opened
up
whether
the
actor
should
continue
to
work
in
this
situation.
Salman
Khan's
Father
On
If
He
Will
Continue
To
Work
Salman
Khan's
father
Salim
Khan
opened
up
on
whether
the
actor
will
continue
to
work
or
not.
To
everyone's
relief,
Salim
Khan
has
now
updated
that
the
actor
will
follow
his
usual
schedule
without
being
affected
by
what
happened.
Stating
that
the
Maharashtra
government
assured
full
protection
to
the
actor
and
family.,
Salim
Khan
told
India
Today
that
there
is
"nothing
to
fear" and
"the
matter
is
now
with
the
police."
Maharashtra
CM
Ekanth
Shinde
Assured
Stringent
Action
On
Tuesday,
Maharashtra
CM
Ekanth
Shinde
visited
the
actor's
home
and
met
the
actor
and
family.
By
instructing
to
beef
up
the
security
at
Salman's
home,
Shinde
announced
to
the
media,
"I
have
assured
Salman
Khan
that
the
government
stands
behind
him,
and
his
safety
is
the
government's
responsibility.
The
government
will
ensure
that
no
one
dares
to
do
such
an
act
in
Mumbai,"
Shinde
said.
What
Really
Happened
At
Salman
Khan's
Home
On
Sunday,
two
unidentified
men
Sagar
Pal(21)
and
Vicky
Gupta(24)
were
arrested
from
Gujarat's
Kutch
district
for
opening
fire
at
Salman
Khan's
home,
Galaxy
Residence.
Later
police
confirmed
that
the
duo
is
linked
to
gangster
Lawrence
Bishnoi.
Lawrence
Bishnoi
is
the
infamous
gangster
who
is
accused
in
Sidhu
Moosewala's
murder.