Salman Khan’s Father REVEALS If The Actor To Continue Working Post Firing Incident At Their Mumbai Home

Salman Khan's Father On The Actor's Work Schedule: Salman Khan's security and work schedule are in big question after the firing incident took place at his residence, Galaxy apartment. However, to put an end to all assumptions, Salman Khan's father, actor Salim Khan has now opened up whether the actor should continue to work in this situation.

Salman Khan's Father On If He Will Continue To Work

Salman Khan's father Salim Khan opened up on whether the actor will continue to work or not. To everyone's relief, Salim Khan has now updated that the actor will follow his usual schedule without being affected by what happened.

Stating that the Maharashtra government assured full protection to the actor and family., Salim Khan told India Today that there is "nothing to fear" and "the matter is now with the police."

Maharashtra CM Ekanth Shinde Assured Stringent Action

On Tuesday, Maharashtra CM Ekanth Shinde visited the actor's home and met the actor and family. By instructing to beef up the security at Salman's home, Shinde announced to the media, "I have assured Salman Khan that the government stands behind him, and his safety is the government's responsibility. The government will ensure that no one dares to do such an act in Mumbai," Shinde said.

What Really Happened At Salman Khan's Home

On Sunday, two unidentified men Sagar Pal(21) and Vicky Gupta(24) were arrested from Gujarat's Kutch district for opening fire at Salman Khan's home, Galaxy Residence. Later police confirmed that the duo is linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Lawrence Bishnoi is the infamous gangster who is accused in Sidhu Moosewala's murder.

Salman Khan's Upcoming Project

Salman Khan is gearing up for Sikandar which is going to be released in Eid, 2025. He will also be seen in the next season of Bigg Boss as host as usual.