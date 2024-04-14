Salman Khan House Firing: Fans Demand Increased Security For The Actor Post Shooting; CM Eknath Shinde Reacts

Salman
Khan
Hosue
Firing
Case:
After
two
unidentified
shooters
fired
gunshots
at
Salmnan
Khan's
Galaxy
Apartment,
investigation
started
taking
place
with
many
wondering
that
Goldy
Brar
and
Lawrence
Bishnoi
could
be
behind
the
incident.
As
the
investigation
proceeded,
it
has
been
reported
that
Maharashtra
Chief
Minister
Eknath
Shinde
has
had
a
word
with
actor
Salman
Khan
on
Sunday.
The
politician
further
discussed
with
Mumbai
Police
Commisionner
and
discussed
about
increasing
the
security
of
the
actor.
Angry
yet
concerned
fans
claims
that
simply
increasing
the
security
of
the
actor
won't
be
enough,
instead
the
politicians
and
the
police
should
hunt
down
the
gangsters.
One
tweeted,
"Simply
increasing
security
won't
be
enough
@mieknathshinde
@MumbaiPolice
should
encounter
this
gangstar
#LawrenceBishnoi
as
soon
as
possible." Another
claimed,
"Merely
Increasing
Security
Won't
Be
Enough,
We
Cannot
Rely
Only
On
Security,
We
Want
Strict
Action
As
Soon
As
Possible
!!"
One
asked,
"Where
is
law
and
order."
One
asked
the
police,
"encounter
needed
of
Criminal
Lawdence."
The
firing
at
Salman's
house
took
place
on
Sunday
morning
at
5
am
outside
Galaxy
Apartment.
As
per
an
official
source
there
is
speculation
that
gangster
Lawrence
Bishnoi
could
be
behind
the
firing.
Salman
allegedly
hurt
Bishnoi's
sentiment
after
hunting
blackbuck
in
1998.
Goldy
Brar
previously
said,
"We
will
kill
him,
we
will
definitely
kill
him.
Bhai
saheb
(Lawrence
Bishnoi)
had
stated
that
he
wouldn't
apologise.
Baba
will
show
mercy
only
when
he
feels
merciful." Amid
the
death
threat,
Salman's
security
was
increased
to
Y
Plus.
It
will
now
be
seen
what
security
he
will
be
given
this
time.